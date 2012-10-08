Treat yourself to roses

It used to be that the only rose scents in the beauty industry were fake, manufactured and cloying fragrances that were more reminiscent of Turkish Delight than the actual flower. However, this has all turned around, and now roses are the inspiration behind many petal-inspired, exquisitely fragranced, blush-coloured products.

Chanel Illusion D'Ombre Eyeshadow in Emerveillé, £22.55, www.chanel.com

Aerin Rose Lip Conditioner, £20, 0870 034 2566

Guerlain Météorites Brush, £23, www.selfridges.com

Lancôme Blush Highlighter Illuminating Powder, £34, www.lancome.co.uk

Rococo Nail Apparel in LAB Nude, £12, uk.spacenk.com

Le Labo Rose 31, £138, www.liberty.co.uk

Darphin Vitalskin Essential Vitality Replumping Energic Emulsion 50ml, £33, www.darphin.co.uk