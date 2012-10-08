Treat yourself to roses

Susannah Taylor 8 October 2012
Front%20Rose_1

Smell like three dozen fresh flowers with these petal-powered products

It used to be that the only rose scents in the beauty industry were fake, manufactured and cloying fragrances that were more reminiscent of Turkish Delight than the actual flower. However, this has all turned around, and now roses are the inspiration behind many petal-inspired, exquisitely fragranced, blush-coloured products.

Chanel Illusion D'Ombre Eyeshadow in Emerveillé, £22.55, www.chanel.com

Aerin Rose Lip Conditioner, £20, 0870 034 2566

Guerlain Météorites Brush, £23, www.selfridges.com

Lancôme Blush Highlighter Illuminating Powder, £34, www.lancome.co.uk

Rococo Nail Apparel in LAB Nude, £12, uk.spacenk.com

Le Labo Rose 31, £138, www.liberty.co.uk

Darphin Vitalskin Essential Vitality Replumping Energic Emulsion 50ml, £33,  www.darphin.co.uk


You may also like

How to do a post-summer healthy habits reset

Abs are made in the kitchen: 10 rules for a flatter tum

How cannabis is becoming skincare's hottest new ingredient

Gloss picks: Susannah Taylor's May beauty, health and fitness finds


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

River Island midi dress, £39

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

More Gloss

Wellbeing

What is manifesting and can it help you attract what you want?

Skin

Is cica cream the answer to soothing your winter skin flare ups?

Skin

Slugging is the latest Tiktok skincare trend, but is it actually good for you?

Wellbeing

Infrared sauna blanket: we tried the hottest thing (literally) in home wellness

Victoria Woodhall
Hair

Is Veganuary wrecking your hair?

Ayesha Muttucumaru
Skin

Experts say tighter, brighter faces will be 2022’s biggest aesthetics treatment trend

Wellbeing

Best weighted blankets: we tested 6 in search of a peaceful night's sleep

Sex & Gynae

Do you really need a skincare routine for your vulva?

Explore More