The Look on the Street: London

19 November 2012
Here at GTG we feel that beauty style is just as important as fashion style. These girls, snapped at London Fashion Week, definitely have the balance right. We rummaged through their make-up bags to find out what they use



Ruth Butah

Dolce & Gabbana PR and celebrities manager in the UK, British

Make-up Shu Uemura gold eye shadow, L’Oréal Hypnose Mascara, MAC Rebel lipstick with Dolce & Gabbana The Lipstick in purple pearl, Becca foundation in nut.

Haircare Giovanni Root 66 shampoo and conditioner, coconut oil for the scalp. Every day she sprays her hair with Evian, leaves it for 15 minutes then seals with coconut or jojoba oil

Favourite skincare Origins toner and Modern Friction exfoliator.

Rosie Seabrook

PR for Joseph, British

Make-up All by Lancôme, including her favourite Lancôme Teint Miracle concealer pen

Favourite haircare Bumble & Bumble
Favourite skincare Clinique

Sarah Speechly

Creative director and founder of Fresh Threads vintage, lives in London

Make-up Clarins all-day tinted moisturiser, No7 Stay Perfect lipstick in Gay Geranium, Max Factor mascara, Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour cream to protect her lips
Favourite haircare Aussie Miracle
Favourite skincare Avène because she works outdoors on market stalls and it helps prevent dryness

Pictures by Kirstin Sinclair


