The Look on the Street: London

Here at GTG we feel that beauty style is just as important as fashion style. These girls, snapped at London Fashion Week, definitely have the balance right. We rummaged through their make-up bags to find out what they use
Ruth Butah
Dolce & Gabbana PR and celebrities manager in the UK, British
Make-up Shu Uemura gold eye shadow, L’Oréal Hypnose Mascara, MAC Rebel lipstick with Dolce & Gabbana The Lipstick in purple pearl, Becca foundation in nut.
Haircare Giovanni Root 66 shampoo and conditioner, coconut oil for the scalp. Every day she sprays her hair with Evian, leaves it for 15 minutes then seals with coconut or jojoba oil
Favourite skincare Origins toner and Modern Friction exfoliator.
Rosie Seabrook
PR for Joseph, British
Make-up All by Lancôme, including her favourite Lancôme Teint Miracle concealer pen
Favourite haircare Bumble & Bumble
Favourite skincare Clinique
Sarah Speechly
Creative director and founder of Fresh Threads vintage, lives in London
Make-up Clarins all-day tinted moisturiser, No7 Stay Perfect lipstick in Gay Geranium, Max Factor mascara, Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour cream to protect her lips
Favourite haircare Aussie Miracle
Favourite skincare Avène because she works outdoors on market stalls and it helps prevent dryness
Pictures by Kirstin Sinclair