The Look on the Street: London





Ruth Butah

Dolce & Gabbana PR and celebrities manager in the UK, British

Make-up Shu Uemura gold eye shadow, L’Oréal Hypnose Mascara, MAC Rebel lipstick with Dolce & Gabbana The Lipstick in purple pearl, Becca foundation in nut.

Haircare Giovanni Root 66 shampoo and conditioner, coconut oil for the scalp. Every day she sprays her hair with Evian, leaves it for 15 minutes then seals with coconut or jojoba oil

Favourite skincare Origins toner and Modern Friction exfoliator.