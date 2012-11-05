The Look on the Street

5 November 2012
street-style-get-the-gloss-3

What do the girls who visit the couture shows wear on their faces? GTG takes a peak into their make-up bags



Laura Wasserman

Photographer

Perfume Miss Dior Chérie

Nail Polish OPI

Haircare Kérastase

Skincare Clinique

Make-up foundation, powder and blusher by MAC, lipstick and mascara by Dior, eyeliner and eyeshadow by Chanel

Zina Charkoplia

Blogger

Perfume Chanel No. 5

Nail polish Kiko

Haircare Sebastian

Skincare YSL

Make-up Foundation, powder and blusher by Chanel; lipstick by Kiko; mascara by YSL; eyeliner by H&M


