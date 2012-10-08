The Look on the Street in London





Karlie

Kloss Catwalk model,

pictured above and right,

lives in New York Wearing Mascara and foundation by Givenchy; lipstick by Chanel



Favourite skincare range Caudalie cleansing products and moisturisers as they are so gentle uk.caudalie.com Lucy Harley

Lucy, 21, is a fashion student



Wearing Mascara by Rimmel ( rimmellondon.com ); foundation by Mac ( maccosmectics.co.uk ); blusher by Boots No7 and lipstick by Boots 17 ( boots.com );



Favourite skincare Simple boots.com



Favourite haircare Frederic Fekkai Marigay McKee