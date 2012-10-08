The Look on the Street in London

8 October 2012
Next year's beauty trends were being shaped on the catwalks at London Fashion Week, but what were the fashion insiders actually wearing to the shows?


Karlie
Kloss

Catwalk model,
pictured above and right,
lives in New York

Wearing Mascara and foundation by Givenchy; lipstick by Chanel

Favourite skincare range Caudalie cleansing products and moisturisers as they are so gentle  uk.caudalie.com

Lucy Harley

Lucy, 21, is a fashion student

Wearing Mascara by Rimmel ( rimmellondon.com ); foundation by Mac ( maccosmectics.co.uk ); blusher by Boots No7 and lipstick by Boots 17 ( boots.com ); 

Favourite skincare Simple boots.com

Favourite haircare Frederic Fekkai

Marigay McKee

Marigay is Chief Merchandising Officer in Fashion and Beauty for Harrods

Wearing Estee Lauder Magnoscopic mascara, Estee Lauder Stay in Place lipstick in Magnolia, Estee Lauder Pink Kiss blusher, all  esteelauder.co.uk ; Max Factor Cream Puff No 13 Nouveau Beige powder,  boots.com

Favourite haircare - Frederic Fekkai

Favourite skincare - La Prairie  www.harrods.com


