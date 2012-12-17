The Look on the Street - London and Paris S/S13

We went from London to Paris to check out just how stylish the spectators are at Fashion Week for the SS13 shows
Andrea Pancivc, spotted at London Fashion Week
Fashion Blogger, age 25
Foundation - Chanel Vitalumiere
Blusher – Bourjois
Lipstick – YSL
Mascara – Maybelline
Eyeshadow – mix of Bourjois and Maybelline
Perfume – D and G The One and Vera Wang Princess
Hair care – Kerastase
Skincare – Vichy
Nails – Barry M
Hege Badendyck at Paris Fashion Week
Fashion Editor at Costume Magazine
Foundation – Estee Lauder Double Wear
Powder – Bobbi Brown Shimmer Palette
Lipstick – Kanebo Sensai
Mascara – Black Eyes
Eyeshadow – Mac in Wedge
Perfume – Maison Martin Margiela Replica
Skincare – Elixir
Hair care – Shu Uemura
Nails – Shellac and Dior