The Look on the Street - London and Paris S/S13





Andrea Pancivc, spotted at London Fashion Week

Fashion Blogger, age 25

Foundation - Chanel Vitalumiere

Blusher – Bourjois

Lipstick – YSL

Mascara – Maybelline

Eyeshadow – mix of Bourjois and Maybelline

Perfume – D and G The One and Vera Wang Princess

Hair care – Kerastase

Skincare – Vichy

Nails – Barry M