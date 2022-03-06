The look on the street: Paris

Spanish Blogger Perfume - Trussardi Donna Skincare - Clarins Haircare - Moroccan Oil Nails - OPI (favourite right now is clear with Gold Leaf) Foundation - Chanel Mascara - Guerlain Eyeshadow - Tom Ford Powder - Dolce and Gabbana Blusher - MAC Eyeliner - Rimmel Lips - YSL

Anne Catherine Frey

Designer for The Kooples



Perfume - Commes des Garcons 2 Man

Haircare - Kiehl’s

Skincare - Kiehl’s and Clinique

Nails - OPI

Foundation, Blusher and Powder - MAC

Eyes - occasionally MAC eyeliner in the evening