The look on the street: Paris

GTG heads to Paris Fashion Week to find out what the stylistas use in their beauty regimes
Gala Gonzalez
Spanish Blogger
Perfume - Trussardi Donna
Skincare - Clarins
Haircare - Moroccan Oil
Nails - OPI (favourite right now is clear with Gold Leaf)
Foundation - Chanel
Mascara - Guerlain
Eyeshadow - Tom Ford
Powder - Dolce and Gabbana
Blusher - MAC
Eyeliner - Rimmel
Lips - YSL
Anne Catherine Frey
Designer for The Kooples
Perfume - Commes des Garcons 2 Man
Haircare - Kiehl’s
Skincare - Kiehl’s and Clinique
Nails - OPI
Foundation, Blusher and Powder - MAC
Eyes - occasionally MAC eyeliner in the evening