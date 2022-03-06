The look on the street: Paris

Susannah Taylor 11 March 2013
get-the-gloss-street-style-paris-fashion-week-gala-gonzalez-and-anne-catherine-frey

GTG heads to Paris Fashion Week to find out what the stylistas use in their beauty regimes



Gala Gonzalez

Spanish Blogger

Perfume - Trussardi Donna
Skincare - Clarins
Haircare - Moroccan Oil
Nails - OPI (favourite right now is clear with Gold Leaf)
Foundation - Chanel
Mascara - Guerlain
Eyeshadow - Tom Ford
Powder - Dolce and Gabbana
Blusher - MAC
Eyeliner - Rimmel
Lips - YSL

Anne Catherine Frey

Designer for The Kooples

Perfume - Commes des Garcons 2 Man
Haircare - Kiehl’s
Skincare - Kiehl’s and Clinique
Nails - OPI
Foundation, Blusher and Powder - MAC
Eyes - occasionally MAC eyeliner in the evening


