The Look on the Street: Paris couture week

While GTG can only dream of actually being able to buy haute couture, we can learn a lot from the the stylistas who attend the shows. Here, a few reveal how they get their look
Fashion Director of The Rake magazine
Favourites Perfume - Chanel No 5; nail polish - OPI Neon Pink Gel; haircare brand - Toni & Guy; skincare brand - SK11
Wearing Mac foundation, blusher and lipstick; Dior Shine Addict concealer; Giorgio Armani mascara; Maybelline eyeilner; Chanel eyeshadow
Eliza Baudoin
Student and blogger
Favourites Perfume - Chanel Chance; nail polish - Sephora; haircare brand - Franck Provost; skincare brand - Avene
Wearing Yves Rocher blusher, Sephora mascara and eyeliner; Chanel lipstick
Hedvig Opshaug
Blogger, stylist and photographer
Favourites Perfume - L'eau de Chloe; nail polish - Chanel and Marvela; haircare brand - Kerastase; skincare brand - Dermalogica and Estee Lauder
Wearing BareMinerals powder and eyeshadow, Burberry blusher and eyeliner; Dior lipstick and mascara
Photography by Kirstin Sinclair