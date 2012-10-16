The Look on the Street: Paris couture week

Esther Quek

Fashion Director of The Rake magazine Favourites Perfume - Chanel No 5; nail polish - OPI Neon Pink Gel; haircare brand - Toni & Guy; skincare brand - SK11 Wearing Mac foundation, blusher and lipstick; Dior Shine Addict concealer; Giorgio Armani mascara; Maybelline eyeilner; Chanel eyeshadow

Student and blogger Favourites Perfume - Chanel Chance; nail polish - Sephora; haircare brand - Franck Provost; skincare brand - Avene Wearing Yves Rocher blusher, Sephora mascara and eyeliner; Chanel lipstick

Blogger, stylist and photographer



Favourites Perfume - L'eau de Chloe; nail polish - Chanel and Marvela; haircare brand - Kerastase; skincare brand - Dermalogica and Estee Lauder



Wearing BareMinerals powder and eyeshadow, Burberry blusher and eyeliner; Dior lipstick and mascara

Photography by Kirstin Sinclair