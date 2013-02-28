The look on the street: Paris fash pack

Susannah Taylor 28 February 2013
get-the-gloss-street-style-laura-casimir-natuka-karkashadze

Get the Gloss hits the streets of Paris to delve into the make-up bags of its fashionistas

What do the followers of fashion have in their handbags for beauty perfection? Get the Gloss roamed the streets of Paris for a rummage in the fash pack's beauty stashes.

Natuka Karkashadze

Fashion Designer and Journalist

Perfume - Estee Lauder Pleasures
Favourite nail polish brand - Marvela
Favourite skincare brand - Dior

Laura Casimir

Hermes Area Manager

Foundation - none, just Clarins moisturiser
Mascara – L’Oreal
Lipstick – Chanel
Hair care – Kerastase
Skincare – Clarins
Nails - Colourama
Perfume – Fragonard, Orange Blossom


