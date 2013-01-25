The look on the street: Paris S/S13

Susannah Taylor 25 January 2013
get-the-gloss-street-style-gilla-aydinli-and-oksana-on

We hotfooted it to Paris Fashion Week to see what the experts were wearing beauty-wise

When it comes to beauty, less is definitely more these days - a red lip with perfected skin, or a smokey eye with a nude lip looks modern and fresh. Stopped on the street of Paris Fashion Week, our photographer had a rummage inside the beauty haul of these two beauty and fashion aficionados.

Giia Aydinli

Architect and Jewellery Designer

Foundation – Chanel Perfection Lumiere
Blusher – Mac
Lipstick – Kiko Gloss
Mascara and eyeliner – Mac
Perfume – Guerlain Idyll
Hair care – Kerastase
Skincare – Korres
Nails - Kiki

Oksana On

Stylist and Senior Fashion Editor of Glamour Russia

Foundation – Tom Ford
Lipstick – Chanel
Nails – OPI
Hair care – Keihls
Skincare – La Mer


