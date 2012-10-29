The Look on the Street in Paris

29 October 2012
street-style

Paris is the home of haute couture, but what's French for street style?



Ulyana Sergeenkox

Fashion designer and photographer

Perfume - Prada Candy
Nail polish - Chanel
Haircare - Medicated shampoo
Skincare - Madame Joëlle Ciocco

Wearing
Foundation Giorgio Armani
Lipstick Matt Russian Red by MAC
Mascara YSL fake lashes

Candice Lake

Model and photographer

Perfume - Chanel Sycomore
Nail polish - Chanel
Favourite haircare - Kérastase
Favourite skincare - Embryolisse

Wearing
Foundation - Giorgio Armani
Blusher - Giorgio Armani
Lipstick - Tom Ford True Coral
Mascara - YSL


