The Look on the Street in Paris

Paris is the home of haute couture, but what's French for street style?
Ulyana Sergeenkox
Fashion designer and photographer
Perfume - Prada Candy
Nail polish - Chanel
Haircare - Medicated shampoo
Skincare - Madame Joëlle Ciocco
Wearing
Foundation Giorgio Armani
Lipstick Matt Russian Red by MAC
Mascara YSL fake lashes
Candice Lake
Model and photographer
Perfume - Chanel Sycomore
Nail polish - Chanel
Favourite haircare - Kérastase
Favourite skincare - Embryolisse
Wearing
Foundation - Giorgio Armani
Blusher - Giorgio Armani
Lipstick - Tom Ford True Coral
Mascara - YSL