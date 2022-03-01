The look on the street: Spring 2013

Susannah Taylor 26 November 2012
get-the-gloss-street-style-kristina-bazan-and-chloe-sachdev

Wonder what you should be wearing beauty-wise for Spring 2013? We sent our photographer out at London Fashion Week to get some tips from the fashion crowd.



Chloe Sachdev

Fashion writer

Foundation – Laura Mercier
Powder – Mac
Lipstick – Mac
Blusher – Mac
Mascara – Estee Lauder
Perfume – Chloe
Hair care – Bumble and Bumble
Skincare – Estee Lauder
Body – Nivea
Nails – Shellac



Kristina Bazan

Fashion blogger

Foundation and powder – Clinique
Lipstick – Lancome
Mascara – Benefit
Eyeliner – Lancome
Blusher – Guerlain Terracotta
Perfume – Hermes Un Jardin sur le Toit
Hair care – Frederick Fekkai and Morrocan Hair oil
Skincare – Clinique
Nails – OPI


