The look on the street: Spring 2013

Wonder what you should be wearing beauty-wise for Spring 2013? We sent our photographer out at London Fashion Week to get some tips from the fashion crowd.
Chloe Sachdev
Fashion writer
Foundation – Laura Mercier
Powder – Mac
Lipstick – Mac
Blusher – Mac
Mascara – Estee Lauder
Perfume – Chloe
Hair care – Bumble and Bumble
Skincare – Estee Lauder
Body – Nivea
Nails – Shellac
Kristina Bazan
Fashion blogger
Foundation and powder – Clinique
Lipstick – Lancome
Mascara – Benefit
Eyeliner – Lancome
Blusher – Guerlain Terracotta
Perfume – Hermes Un Jardin sur le Toit
Hair care – Frederick Fekkai and Morrocan Hair oil
Skincare – Clinique
Nails – OPI