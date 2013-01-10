The look on the street: S/S13 catwalk shows





Maria Kolosova

Fashion Editor at Russian Harper's Bazaar

Foundation – Giorgio Armani Lasting Silk UV Foundation

Powder – MAC Blot

Mascara – Giorgio Armani Eyes to Kill

Blusher – MAC Limited Edition range

Eyeshadow – MAC

Perfume – Love by Kilian

Nails – OPI and Chanel

Hair care – Sebastian, Wella and Kerastase

Skincare – Holy Land



