The look on the street: S/S13 catwalk shows

Susannah Taylor 10 January 2013
Here at GTG it’s what’s in the fashion elite’s make-up bags that really matters to us, not their outfits. Here Maria Kolosova and Angelica Blick reveal their beauty must-haves at the spring/summer 2013 catwalk shows.



Maria Kolosova

Fashion Editor at Russian Harper's Bazaar

Foundation – Giorgio Armani Lasting Silk UV Foundation
Powder – MAC Blot
Mascara – Giorgio Armani Eyes to Kill
Blusher – MAC Limited Edition range
Eyeshadow – MAC
Perfume – Love by Kilian
Nails – OPI and Chanel
Hair care – Sebastian, Wella and Kerastase
Skincare – Holy Land



Angelica Blick – Fashion Blogger

Foundation – Diorskin Pure Light
Powder – Chanel Mat Lumiere
Bronzer – IsaDora
Mascara – IsaDora
Eyeliner – IsaDora
Eyebrow pencil – Helena Rubenstein
Hair care – Toni & Guy
Skincare – Clinique and Dermalogica
Nails - OPI


