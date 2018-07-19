The Makeup Maniac

Anna Hunter is positively mad about makeup. In her column she shares her favourite finds, her hoards of cosmetics and her unhealthy obsession with blusher

The Makeup Maniac

Why the royals and makeup artists love blotting papers

3 August 2021   Anna Hunter
The Makeup Maniac

The best makeup for hayfever sufferers

9 April 2021   Anna Hunter
Beauty

How to clean your makeup brushes

5 March 2021  
The Makeup Maniac

Why matte eyeshadow looks so incredible on older women

5 August 2020   Anna Hunter
The Makeup Maniac

Your post-eyelash extension rehab plan

1 April 2020   Anna Hunter
The Makeup Maniac

The best makeup fixing sprays and setting sprays

25 July 2019   Anna Hunter
The Makeup Maniac

The ultimate base basics for pale skin

10 July 2019   Anna Hunter
The Makeup Maniac

This is Rihanna’s favourite beauty look according to her makeup artist

10 May 2019   Anna Hunter
The Makeup Maniac

Exactly what to expect from a bridal makeup trial

3 April 2019   Anna Hunter
The Makeup Maniac

Why we’ve got eyeshadow palette fatigue

8 March 2019   Anna Hunter
Review

The best makeup brushes for every part of your routine

20 February 2019   Anna Hunter
The Makeup Maniac

We met Beyonce’s makeup artist and his makeup tips blew our mind

8 February 2019   Anna Hunter
The Makeup Maniac

The new makeup time and space savers you need in your kit

25 January 2019   Anna Hunter
The Makeup Maniac

The best budget beauty palettes for eyes, lips and cheeks

30 November 2018   Anna Hunter
The Makeup Maniac

Searches for this high-impact eye makeup look have soared

23 November 2018   Anna Hunter
The Makeup Maniac

Why are we so obsessed with long-wear foundation?

2 November 2018   Anna Hunter
The Makeup Maniac

The blusher trend that Japanese women love (and it suits everyone)

12 October 2018   Anna Hunter
The Makeup Maniac

You probably think that you can’t wear this new lipstick look

21 September 2018   Anna Hunter
The Makeup Maniac

The best makeup for rosacea sufferers

31 August 2018   Anna Hunter
The Makeup Maniac

The best solutions for small and sparse lashes

19 July 2018   Anna Hunter

