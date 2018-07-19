Anna Hunter is positively mad about makeup. In her column she shares her favourite finds, her hoards of cosmetics and her unhealthy obsession with blusher
The Makeup Maniac
The Makeup Maniac
This is Rihanna’s favourite beauty look according to her makeup artist
10 May 2019 Anna Hunter
The Makeup Maniac
We met Beyonce’s makeup artist and his makeup tips blew our mind
8 February 2019 Anna Hunter
The Makeup Maniac
The new makeup time and space savers you need in your kit
25 January 2019 Anna Hunter
The Makeup Maniac
The best budget beauty palettes for eyes, lips and cheeks
30 November 2018 Anna Hunter
The Makeup Maniac
Searches for this high-impact eye makeup look have soared
23 November 2018 Anna Hunter
The Makeup Maniac
The blusher trend that Japanese women love (and it suits everyone)
12 October 2018 Anna Hunter
The Makeup Maniac
You probably think that you can’t wear this new lipstick look
21 September 2018 Anna Hunter
