The new beauty destinations

Hard to imagine, but beauty was once fashion’s poor relation. Department stores stuck counters in the basement, magazines put products on their back pages and designers produced perfumes as a sideline for loyal customers.

But in 2012, nobody doubts the beauty industry’s heft. Couturiers' outré creations are funded by bottles of scent, department stores rely heavily on sales of face masks and foundation and most women with a pulse know the thrill of a new product purchase, a mood-boosting blow dry or a perfectly painted nail. In fact, now we want more: better service, more quality control, more choice, but also more editing.

So retailers have answered our prayers, building shrines to our beauty addiction; glossy spaces that include niche products, hair salons, tanning booths, luxurious treatment rooms, even champagne bars. While the likes of Burberry are issuing profit warnings, Joseph Wan, Chief Executive at Harvey Nichols, says that "Beauty is resilient, the last area in which people rein in their spending during difficult times".

There is some concession to tough times, though. Anna-Marie Solowij, ex Beauty Director of Vogue and co-creator of BeautyMART, a carefully edited beauty store within Harvey Nichols in London, says: "The behaviour of women trading down (in terms of price) has certainly played a part in our decision to offer mass-priced products as well as premium." Jayne Demuro, Selfridges' Head of Beauty, concurs that their new Beauty Workshop space includes "a real cross-section of beauty brands - high, low, fast, slow, parallelling how women shop for fashion, ie, teaming a Chanel jacket with Topshop jeans".

As well as offering the convenience, these new boutiques offer quality assurance (carefully considered concessions mean that you are not going to end up with Pierrot clown brows if you ask for a simple reshape). Here is a shortlist of my favourites...

Beauty Workshop, Selfridges, Oxford St, London, W1

What? Expert edit and fast grooming

Open? Now

Top line? A new beauty playground, where unbiased experts lead you through a tightly edited selection of the hippest of brands, plus a one-stop grooming shop of tanning, nail services, blow dries, brows and extensions.

Who? St Tropez, Blink, Nails Inc, Hersheson, Weave Got Style, Eve Lom, Topshop make-up, Ren, Astalift.

Buzz about… Hershesons' £15, 15-minute blow dry.

www.selfridges.com/Beauty-Workshop