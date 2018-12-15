The new beauty launches we’re raving about

Our shopping baskets may be busy with gifting at this time of year but our hopes for good skin, hair and makeup still need to be met, and thankfully this week’s edit of the best new beauty buys has something for everyone. Whether it’s the natural and sustainable lip balm that we predict to be a bestseller or the latest drop from Fenty, here’s what’s caught our attention this week… Beauty Kitchen Natruline Natural Lip Treatment, £2.99

Loved by: Judy Johnson, Digital Editor “You’ll have to do a double take with this very familiar looking tin, but sustainable skincare brand Beauty Kitchen has broken the mould with what’s inside. I think we’ve all carried the original Vaseline tins in our handbags (I distinctly remember them being quite the must-have at secondary school) but now you can soothe chapped lips with this 100 per cent natural version, with zero petroleum jelly. Formulated with castor seed oil, carnuba wax and beeswax, it looks and feels identical to the original but with a less greasy texture, and there’s also a vegan version without the beeswax so all natural beauty fans are covered. It’s a no-brainer.” Buy it now Beauty Bay ‘Going Out-Out’ Eyeshadow Palette, £21

Loved by: Alexandra Harrison, Admin Assistant “The formula of these Beauty Bay eyeshadow palettes is up there as one of my favourites of all time - easy to blend, minimal fallout and maximum lasting power. The newest in the range is the ‘Going Out-Out’ palette which lives up to its name brilliantly. A mixture of neutrals, smokes and bright pops of colour, it has everything you need in order to create a show stopping party look, or perhaps even a signature neutral smokey eye - you name it, this palette has got it. I have loved experimenting which the brighter shades as liner along the lower lashline - it’s a little out of my comfort zone but this palette welcomes experimentation and that’s why I love it!” Buy it now Fenty Beauty Fairy Bomb Shimmer Powder in Coppa Chill, £24

Loved by: Ayesha Muttucumaru, Senior Features Writer “My eyelids, my cheekbones, my décolleté... this illuminating dust is going on every exposed piece of skin that I have this party season. A loose powder version of the brand’s Fairy Bomb Glittering Pom Pom from earlier in the year, a little goes a long way, with just a fingertip’s swipe enough to subtly gild high points of the face, collarbones and the tops of shoulders with the most glowy of light reflective veils. A great accompaniment to your Christmas LBD, it also has a pretty addictive vanilla and coconut scent to dial the luxe factor up that much more. A great addition to Fenty’s renowned line-up of mega-watt highlighters.” Buy it now C harlotte Tilbury Magical Mini Brush Set, £45

Loved by: Anna Hunter, Senior Features Writer “Travel sized brushes rarely feel special or up to the job, but this glitzy ensemble is different. With a soft, fluffy blusher brush, a double duty lip and eye brush and both a smudger and blender brush for eyes, you only need an additional foundation applicator in your kit and you’re good to hit the road. The clutch will also stash little party bits/ your keys if you need, and while a mirror would have been a bonus, it’s got festive weekend trips covered.” Buy it now Jane Scrivner Organic Cleansing Balm, £33