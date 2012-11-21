The party is over for pyjamas

21 November 2012
get-the-gloss-pyjama-trend-kiran-branch
Chloë Sevigny and Jessica Biel take sleepwear too far

It's time to put PJs as daywear to bed, says Kiran Branch, as the trend morphs from slinky and seductive in summer to being more gran than glam for winter

We love pyjamas. If we could wear them all day we would, which is why we rejoiced when slouchy, silk PJ tops and bottoms made an appearance at the Spring/Summer 2012 shows. Swapping a blouse with a pyjama top or skirts for silky shorts added buckets of sensual style to our summertime looks. What was harder to pull off though was the head-to-toe PJ look and if Jessica Biel and Chloë Sevigny's recent dalliance with the trend is anything to go by, we think it may be finally time to put this look to bed.

Perhaps in a bid to brave the winter chill, both starlets have moved away from seductive, silk separates to full-on granny PJs. We usually love Chloë's quirky style but this combination of migraine-inducing pattern with roll-neck jumper is just far too odd for us. Meanwhile, Jessica Biel has swapped her usual cool, classic style for a glam granny get-up that looks as though she's rolled around in glue, then rhinestones and a lot of sparkly glitter.

It’s official: the pyjama party is over.

Kiran Branch


