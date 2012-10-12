The five best eyeliners on the planet

Susannah Taylor 12 October 2012
Drawing%20the%20line_1

From kohl dust to liquid flicks, Susannah Taylor has tried and tested a huge range of liners - and these are her most recommended

From the Hepburn flick to the Winehouse stripe or the Moss smudge, black eyeliner is the true modern make-up classic. There’s no right or wrong as to shape, length, upper/ lower lid or smudge factor,  it just depends which suits you best or what look you want to go for.

We’ve done the experimenting for you, so here’s the GTG guide to the best of the bunch.

Estee Lauder Limited Edition Pure Color Quick-Thick Eyeliner in Punker Black, £20,  esteelauder.co.uk
The Sharpie of black eyeliners, this stubby felt-tip pen for eyes is perfect for drawing a fine, neat flick or a stronger, more graphic shape a là Amy Winehouse.

Chanel Crayon Khol Intense Eye Liner in Noir, £17,  houseoffraser.co.uk
Real rock chicks do kohl eye pencils. This is one of the best for true blackness. Just smudge with your finger and finish with lashings of black mascara.

Topshop Kohl Dust in Ash, £7,  topshop.com
if you’re looking for a soft focus smokey eye then this is your best bet. Apply to upper lids and smudge for chic evening glamour.

Chantecaille Le Stylo in Black, £25,  spacenk.com
Quick-drying and foolproof, this sophisticated pen-tipped liner stays fast all through the day.

Clinique Brush-On Cream Liner in Black, £15,  clinique.co.uk
Intensely black and easy to apply, this brush-on liner creates a modern, painterly effect that stays fast come rain or rock concert.


