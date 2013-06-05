The Soap & Glory revamp

Ayesha Muttucumaru 5 June 2013
get-the-gloss-soap-and-glory

Our beloved budget brand Soap & Glory has had a makeover, writes Ayesha Muttucumaru

Keep your eyes peeled later on this year for the new range of skin goodies from budget beauty saviours Soap & Glory. Showing that great skincare needn’t break the bank, fans of the brand can look forward to some great additions to the impressive skincare roster as well as some reformulated and repackaged favourites.

The design is sleeker and more sophisticated than before, but our bathroom shelves will still get their dose of S&G vintage sass courtesy of the characteristically cheeky product names and trademark black and white pics. Whether anti-ageing, deep cleansing, brightening or daily care is your beauty aim, the pros at Soap & Glory HQ have got it covered with a bevy of beauty treats to give skin some serious pampering.

We particularly like Scrubatomic, £9, a foaming scrub comprising of tiny granules to gently buff and polish, as well as the super-moisturising Beauty Sleep Accelerator, Night & Flight Moisture Miracle – your new long-haul travel BFF.

Hard-working, sweet-smelling and still great value for money, this is one makeover that will certainly delight beauty fans of all ages and skin types too.


