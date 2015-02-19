The top 10 fashion-forward Instagram accounts to follow

While many of us are Instagram mad for the majority of the year, the occurrence of fashion week always sparks a particular spur of activity with the worlds most style savvy upping their snap happy antics. Looking to get a glimpse into their sartorial lives, not to mention a little #OOTD inspiration, we’ve been trawling the app all week to see which feeds were the most fashionable of them all. So, from stylish selfies and edgy streetwear to wardrobe snooping and the ultimate outfit envy, here are our top ten choices of the best fashion folk to follow. Chiara Ferragni @chiaraferragni Author of stylish lifestyle blog The Blonde Salad , Chiara Ferragni initially started out as a budding photographer and fashion enthusiast who liked to live snap happy. Fast forward six years and she now has a whopping 3.2 million followers who tune in daily to see the routine musings of this Italian beauty who not only collaborates with major Fashion Houses, but also models and is the creative director of her own shoe line - so you can imagine the kind of fashion eye candy that can be had from a visit here.

Man Repeller @manrepeller Standing out from the crowd with her sartorial musings at the fashion world is fashion blogger Leandra Medine’s page, Man Repeller . An idea born when shopping with a friend, Man Repeller is all about appreciating the trends that women love but men hate - think harem pants, lime green jumpers and fluffy shoes. Marrying high fashion aesthetics with a tongue-in-cheek comedic approach, Leandra is as funny as she is stylish and provides some serious style porn with her quirky look at the world through her phone lens.

Pandora Sykes @PinSykes As the Fashion Features Editor and Wardrobe Mistress at The Sunday Times Style, it’s no surprise that Pandora Sykes’s Instagram inspiration has made the list of fashion folk to watch. Mixing classic style with one of a kind, retro twists (we’re looking at you Chanel baseball jacket), Pandora’s feed is fun fashion at its best - edgy yet accessible and positively jam packed with outfits and accessories we would gladly trade our right arm for, seriously.

The Coveteur @thecoveteur Founded in 2011 by childhood friends Erin Kleinberg and Stephanie Mark, The Coveteur is the one and only online destination for style voyeurs all over the world. Offering a sneak peek into the homes and closets of global street style stars and the world’s foremost tastemakers, this feed is a veritable feast of lavish shoots, sensational wardrobes and drool-worthy interior design - pretty much anything and everything we want our life to emulate. Sigh.





Laura Fantacci @witblog As the author of her own blog Wearing It Today and the Co-Founder of online style hub, Wardrobe Icons , stylist Laura Fantacci knows a thing or two about fashion. Sleek, chic and ever-so cool, Laura’s Instagram posts cover everything from bejewelled accessories and mouth-watering food to street style and her uber-cool kids. Beautifully crafted and expertly shot, just a few minutes on this page and you’ll be hooked for life, we guarantee.

Rumi Neely @rumineely Starting way back in 2007, recent graduate Rumi Neely created her blog Fashion Toast that saw her revamp vintage treasures into modern day couture. Having since created her own clothing range, Rumi is the epitome of LA style with a feed that’s chocabloc with oversized sunnies, leather mini’s and sheer blouses - throw in the abundance of Californian sun and chic, hippie surroundings and this page makes for the perfect swoon-worthy sunday viewing.

Julie Sarinana @sincerelyjules Founding her blog Sincerely Jules in February 2009, Julie Sarinana uses her Instagram page as a creative outlet to express her thoughts, inspirations, style and love of everything cool. Chronicling her daily style, travels and life, when the beautiful Julie isn’t posting a picture of a poster perfect beach, shes showcasing her eclectic boho style and impeccably on-trend tastes. Be warned, following this feed will begin a major style crush crusade.

Susie Bubble @susiebuble First starting out as an editor at Dazed Digital, Susanna Lau, a.k.a Susie Bubble went on to create her fashion blog ‘Style Bubble’ in March 2006 - with her Instagram page following not too long after. Documenting her personal experiences and observations on fashion (with a focus on young talent), Susie’s super ‘kawaii’ feed is brimming with both the weird and the wonderful - from pink flamingo dressing tables to front row fashion - she never misses a beat.

MORE GLOSS: 12 inspiring Instagram accounts you have to follow in 2015 Lucy Williams @LucyWilliams02 Fashion forecaster turned full-time blogger of Fashion Me Now , Lucy Williams, has toasty climates, oversized sunnies and ripe avocados at the forefront of her daily to-dos. With a weakness for delicate lingerie and breathtaking interiors, Lucy’s page shows both the beauty of both wearable and livable fashion - not to mention her healthy, hearty dinner plates don’t look too bad either...

Camille Charrière @camtyox A half French-half British Parisian, blogger Camille Charriere worked for both Net-A-Porter and Matches Fashion (as well as being a lawyer) before taking her work freelance and opening up her sartorial world for us mere mortals to swoon over. Combining French tastes with London fancies Camille’s pictures are a fabulously fashion-forward glimpse at life through Parisienne tinted spectacles - j’adore.