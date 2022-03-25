The ultimate gift guide: fitness fanatics

iPod nano

£129, http://store.apple.com

The perfect fitness companion, the built-in Nike+ support and pedometer tracks daily activity and customises workouts. Programme a Power Song or try out the Nike-created Sport music for when you’re in need of extra motivation.

Newton Running Women’s Performance Universal Racer

£125, www.newtonrunning.co.uk

For the girl who dabbles in long-distance running: treat her to the ultimate runner’s sports shoe. They’re so good that they’ve even helped set Ironman world records.

Estée Lauder Daywear BB Anti-Oxidant Beauty Benefit Crème

£32, www.esteelauder.co.uk

This all-in-one super cream is the perfect stocking filler for those who dread going to the gym make-up free. Moisturising and lightweight, it provides the perfect level of coverage and controls excess surface oil too.

Powerbeats Earphones

£119.95, www.beatsdrdreuk.co.uk

Developed with basketball superstar LeBron James, these intelligently designed earphones are specially ported so that you can still hear traffic and sirens while running to your favourite workout tunes. They also have a flexible ear hook and arm to ensure that they stay put no matter how hardcore your post-Christmas fitness regime is - jogging junkies will love it.

Kiehl’s Lip Balm Gift Set

£19, http://uk.spacenk.com

This beautifully packaged Warhol-esque gift set containing three of Kiehl’s cult lip balms will smooth and moisturise the most chapped and battered of post-workout lips.

Lucas Hugh Lexington Leggings (City Print)

£225, www.lucashugh.com

Inspired by British photographer Jason Hawkes’ ‘New York at Night’, these are the perfect choice for the girl who likes to inject a touch of high-fashion into her workout wardrobe. Surprisingly practical, they also have a handy iPhone and Blackberry holder, mesh inserts for maximum ventilation and a separate key pocket too.

Eco Yoga Mat

£39, www.sweatybetty.com

Made from fully recyclable, non-toxic plastic, this yoga mat is ideal for the earth-loving fitness enthusiast. We love the eye-popping colour too.

Bobble 24/7

£9.99, www.waterbobble.com

This is quite simply the future of water bottles. Designed to filter as you drink, you’ll never look at a Volvic bottle the same way again.

TenPilates Gift Card

From £27, www.tenpilates.com

Pilates classes don’t get much better than those available at this Mecca for the bendy. With classes to suit all levels, Pilates is an effective way to improve posture, increase flexibility and relieve stress. Great for those feeling like they’re in an exercise rut.

Polar Ft4 Heart Rate Monitor

£74.50, www.fitsense.co.uk

For the more experienced fitness fan, this hands-free high tech gismo measures fitness according to heart rate. It allows you to monitor your progress, see calories burned and provides helpful feedback too. Oh, and it’s also a watch.