The ultimate gift guide: girls in need of TLC

Ayesha Muttucumaru 27 November 2012
get-the-gloss-christmas-gift-guide-girls-in-need-of-tlc-3

Does the special someone in your life deserve a bit of pampering? Here’s our selection of some of the best feel-good products money can buy.

Ranging from pillowcases to pyjamas and everything in between, these gifts are guaranteed to de-stress and calm even the most frazzled of yuletide nerves.

Diptyque Amber Oud Candle

£45, www.diptiqueparis.co.uk

Inspired by the Tales of the Arabian Nights, candles don’t get more exotic than this one. A combination of heady spices and festive favourites with Oudh wood at its core, it’s a one-way ticket to far away shores without racking up the air miles.

Aromatherapy Associates De-stress Frankincense Pure Essential Oil

£24.50, www.aromatherapyassociates.com

Channel a wise man this Christmas time by giving this wonderfully relaxing oil to help clear and centre the mind. Now all you need is some gold and myrrh and you’ll have the full set.

Holistic Silk Pillowcase

£45, www.cultbeauty.co.uk

Rendering cotton versions obsolete, this has been dubbed the “anti-ageing” pillowcase. Claiming to prevent wrinkles and facial lines, it’s the ultimate boost to your eight hours of beauty sleep.

Miller Harris Noix de Tubéreuse Gift Set

£62, www.millerharris.com 

Treat someone to this decadent gift set containing an Eau de Parfum and luxurious body cream. The fusion of tonka bean, mimosa and violet notes create a deeply sensual fragrance that you may find hard to part with.

Aveda De-stress Gift Set

£58, www.aveda.co.uk

Inspired by the science of aromaology, this power-pack of muscle soaking salts, a body lotion and handy rollerball are perfect to aid relaxation whether at home or on the go.

This Works Beauty Ball – Silent Night (Sleep Balm)

£10, www.thisworks.com

A tree decoration and beauty gift in one, this clever little bauble promises the gift of sleep courtesy of the This Works sleep balm that is concealed inside.

Fig and Yarrow Pink Love Salts

£8, www.cultbeauty.co.uk

Relieve sore and tired muscles with this soothing bath-time treat. The heavenly combination of Himalayan pink salts and essential oils will help relax, draw out toxins and stimulate circulation.

Liberty Turquoise Bourton Liberty Print Shower Cap

£20, www.liberty.co.uk

Ordinarily, if we received a shower cap as a Christmas present we might be tempted to throw it in the face of the person who gave it to us. However, this quirky paisley-print number from Liberty is so cute, we’ve decided to make an exception.

Hush Pyjama Gift Set

£75, www.hush-uk.com

We all know someone who needs to be told to slow down, and this amazing gift set from Hush certainly provides the perfect not-so-subtle hint. With the Water for Elephants DVD included too, you’re actually also giving the gift of Robert Pattinson. Christmas gifts don’t get much better than that.

