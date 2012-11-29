The ultimate gift guide: natural beauties

de Mamiel Winter Facial Oil £63.95, http://demamiel-trial.squarespace.com Say goodbye to winter redness and sensitivity with this oil which is specifically targeted for brightening complexions and battling the elements. An organic mix of essential oils, fruit extracts and plant oils work with a rich, calming aroma to de-stress and create a glow that radiates from the inside out.

Cowshed Perfume Oil Roll-Ons £18, www.cowshedonline.com These nifty handbag-sized pops of fragrance from nature-based beauty brand Cowshed are perfect for freshening up on the go. Available in each of their signature scents, just apply to pulse points when in need of a pick-me-up.

Liz Earle Cleanse & Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser Limited Edition £19.75, http://uk.lizearle.com Give the gift of flawless skin with this multi-award winning plant based cleanser which suits all skin types, colours and ages. Containing skin pepping ingredients such as eucalyptus and cocoa butter, it’s designed to gently remove all traces of face and eye make-up. Perfect for speedy post-party, pre-bedtime cleansing.

Elemental Herbology Cell Food Radiance and Vitality Serum £42, www.elementalherbology.com This powerful, all-in-one anti-ageing serum moisturises, brightens, softens and protects. The potent combination of green tea, pomegranate, aloe vera and rose damask water makes it the ideal solution for partied-out skin.

TAY All-Purpose Shea Butter for Skin & Hair £30, www.cultbeauty.co.uk The organic shea butter contained in this multi-tasking beauty buy has been harvested from the shea-karite trees from the Womens’ Co-op in West Africa. Surprisingly non-greasy, it’s ideal for dry, cracked skin and can be used as a hair and scalp treatment too.

Estelle & Thild Natural Lip Balm £14, www.urbanretreat.co.uk The perfect stocking filler for the eco-friendly, the products in this range are made with sustainability in mind. The organic lip balm in particular is one of our faves and will quench the most puckered-out lips while adding a touch of colour too.

Priti NYC Nail Polish £8.95, www.cultbeauty.co.uk The creator of this range, Kim D’Amato wanted to create products that were environmentally safe but also on-trend. We love her collection of toxin-free nail polishes, available in a variety of fashion-forward shades.

Priti NYC Soy Polish Remover £18.50, www.cultbeauty.co.uk This acetone-free, all-natural nail varnish remover is just as effective as ‘non-green’ alternatives. In fact, the essential oils will moisturise and soften even the most ragged nails and cuticles.

EcoTools Bamboo Six Piece Brush Set £15.99, www.boots.com Perfect for the hippy at heart, these high quality makeup brushes feature bamboo handles and recycled aluminium ferrules. A hemp make-up case is included as well, making this kit especially great value for money.

Trilogy Certified Organic Rosehip Oil £16.50, www.boots.com This wonder-oil, effective against wrinkles, scars and stretchmarks should be a permanent fixture on any nature-loving beauty’s bathroom shelf.

Aromatherapy Associates Soothing Treatment Mask £48.50, www.aromatherapyassociates.com For the morning after the night before, this radiance-boosting mask will soothe and hydrate tired skin and inject a bit of oomph into the palest post-Christmas complexions.

NEOM Scent with Love: Home Scenting Gift Set £50, www.neomorganics.com If, in the New Year, the lingering traces of the scent of Christmas trees, turkey and roasted chestnuts serve to worsen post-holiday blues, invest in this sweet-smelling set from NEOM. Containing a travel candle, mini reed diffuser and pillow mist scented with three of their most popular organic scents, they’re sure to help you sail through January.