The ultimate gift guide: teenagers

Bobbi Brown Beauty Rules £17.99, www.bobbibrown.co.uk To help your teen to get started on the right foot, Bobbi herself has penned this useful how-to on the basics of beauty. As well as providing great make-up tips, she also advises on essential skincare, good nutrition and most importantly, how to build up good self-confidence.

Models Own and WAH Nails POW Nail Stickers £7, www.boots.com These eye-popping, comic-book inspired nail wraps are just the dose of fun that every teen’s make-up bag should have. Think of it as a way of unleashing their inner superhero - without the cape or the dodgy tights.

Chubby Stick Intense Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm £16, www.clinique.co.uk The newest addition to the chubby stick phenomenon is this amazing combination which has the intensity of a lipstick and the creaminess of a lip balm. Available in eight new colours, they might just find their way into our handbags too.

Elemis FreshSkin Peachy Perfect Gentle Face Wash £12, www.timetospa.co.uk A fabulously fresh foaming face wash that’s designed to target the needs of young skin, making pesky adolescent blemishes a thing of the past.

Elemis FreshSkin Skin Glow Exfoliating Face Wash £12, www.timetospa.co.uk Containing cherry powder and jojoba beads to deeply cleanse pores, and mandarin and aniseed to smooth and soften, this face scrub is hard-working yet gentle. Ideal for delicate teen skin prone to breakouts.

Studio London Lash Stash £14.99, www.superdrug.com A highly covetable collection of lashes ranging from natural to super glam makes this ideal for the teen who likes to experiment. We love the handy step-by-step that’s included too, so getting party-perfect lashes is as hassle-free as possible.

Lancome Juicy Tubes Christmas Set £18.50, www.lancome.co.uk We’d be extremely happy if Santa brought us this kit of deliciously gorgeous lip lacquers this Christmas. Perfect for lippie rookies, they provide high shine with just a hint of colour.

Nails Inc Graffiti Nails £11, www.nailsinc.com These edgy, street-art inspired nail polishes are the perfect stocking filler for teens wanting to channel their inner Banksy. Available in four different colour combinations, each contains various particle shapes, sizes and textures to create an array of striking and unique looks.

Polo Ralph Lauren Big Pony for Women No.2 Eau De Toilette £35, www.houseoffraser.co.uk This eye-catching Eau de Toilette containing cranberry and tonka mousse has a fun and playful fragrance and will look great on any teen’s dressing table.

Soap and Glory Bubble Time £18, www.boots.com Give the gift of punctuality to the teen who likes to sleep in a bit too much, courtesy of this great gift set from Soap and Glory. With two breakfast-inspired bath time treats and a super cute alarm clock, it’ll make early morning starts all the more enticing.

Hi Shine Nails Nail Bar in a Box £120 (launch offer of £99), www.hishinenails.co.uk This gel polish kit provides up to 60 full manicures with each one lasting up to three weeks. The handy illustrated how-to guide and quick-drying formula makes it surprisingly easy to achieve salon-standard nails at home.

ghd Metallic Collection £135, www.ghdhair.com The big kahuna of the hair straightening world has received a Christmas makeover. Now available in an assortment of limited edition metallic festive shades, we hope we find a pair for us under the Christmas tree too.