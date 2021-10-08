This beauty director-loved aromatherapy blend is now available in body care – stock up ASAP!

Written in partnership with Neal's Yard Remedies
As a pulse-point roll-on, Neal’s Yard Remedies Women’s Balance aromatherapy blend has been an insider favourite for years, with its nurturing notes of rose, patchouli, geranium and frankincense. Now it has finally gained an entire body care collection devoted to it – and all we can say is, 'hallelujah!'.
The just-out quintet has already become a staple in Get The Gloss Editorial Director Victoria Woodhall's wind-down routine. "However I'm getting ready for bed, whether, I'm having a long soak in the bath, a quick shower or need some rich moisturiser for my dry skin, there's a Women's Balance product I can reach for," she says. "For me, it's become the scent of self-care. I love the fact that it's organic too and in beautiful recyclable glass packaging (apart from the shower oil, for safety reasons of course)."
The Neal’s Yard Remedies Women’s Balance blend has been expertly formulated with organic ingredients and rich oils such as macadamia and sea buckthorn to nourish the skin and nurture body and mind and bring balance throughout our natural cycles and rhythms whatever our age or life stage.
We take a dive into the collection that promises to take me-time up a level.
Victoria's top pick from the collection, this has quickly become a staple in her nightly regime. It's perfect for nourishing dry skin with macadamia oil and omega-rich sea buckthorn oil. It’s quite potent so you only need to apply it to one or two areas for the sensuous smell to soothe you to sleep.
This aromatherapeutic shower oil makes for an ultra-luxe shower experience. It has macadamia oil to nourish, soften and smooth and omega-rich sea buckthorn oil to condition and hydrate the skin, making it satin-soft when you step out of the shower. The scent lingers in the air too, for a spa-like experience. This is the only product in the range not in glass packaging as it's all too easy to knock things over in the shower.
This bath foam is gentle enough for even easily irritated skin because it's made with plant-based cleansers, making it suitable for dry skin in need of extra attention. A capful of this in your bath will help your troubles melt away of a cloud of bubbles, harmonising the body and mind.
Luxuriate with an at-home massage using this nourishing oil blend of. Use this post-bath for the ultimate sensory experience and to make the soothing scent last even longer on your skin.
Complete your bathing experience with a shake of these salts, made with mineral-rich sea salt crystals from South America to leave you feeling revitalised post-tub time.
