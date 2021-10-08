This beauty director-loved aromatherapy blend is now available in body care – stock up ASAP!

Written in partnership with Neal's Yard Remedies

As a pulse-point roll-on, Neal’s Yard Remedies Women’s Balance aromatherapy blend has been an insider favourite for years, with its nurturing notes of rose, patchouli, geranium and frankincense. Now it has finally gained an entire body care collection devoted to it – and all we can say is, 'hallelujah!'.

The just-out quintet has already become a staple in Get The Gloss Editorial Director Victoria Woodhall's wind-down routine. "However I'm getting ready for bed, whether, I'm having a long soak in the bath, a quick shower or need some rich moisturiser for my dry skin, there's a Women's Balance product I can reach for," she says. "For me, it's become the scent of self-care. I love the fact that it's organic too and in beautiful recyclable glass packaging (apart from the shower oil, for safety reasons of course)."

The Neal’s Yard Remedies Women’s Balance blend has been expertly formulated with organic ingredients and rich oils such as macadamia and sea buckthorn to nourish the skin and nurture body and mind and bring balance throughout our natural cycles and rhythms whatever our age or life stage.

We take a dive into the collection that promises to take me-time up a level.