This 6 step morning routine will winter-proof your skin

1. Choose a barrier-preserving cleanser Regardless of your skin type , maintaining your skin’s protective barrier should be at the forefront of your winter routine. Why? This essential ‘wall’ is extra vulnerable at this time of year due to temperature changes and harsh winds. Once it takes a beating, it’s less able to keep moisture in and irritants out leading to dry, red, reactive and even spot-prone skin. Kickstart things with the right type of cleanser – you might not have awoken to a sweaty face but you still need to banish invisible grime and oil that builds up while you snooze.

Frothy cleansers often get a bad rep but thanks to the SLS-free formulation Jurlique Radiant Skin Foaming Cleanser , £22, offers the best bits of foam (think a pep-me-up lather) sans a stripping effect. The super-fine exfoliating pumice also lends luminosity – as though you’ve swiped up on your complexion’s brightness levels. 2. Layer weightless mists and essences Layer, layer, layer – and we’re not talking your winter wardrobe. Now’s the moment to slot in extra hydration with featherweight mists and waters. The skincare equivalent of thermal underwear, they’re small additions that will make a dramatic difference.

Start with Jurlique Rosewater Balancing Mist , £23. If the spritz feels too cooling, lightly veil it into your hands and press onto the skin. The specially-grown Jurlique Rose extract is designed to boost – you guessed it – that all-important skin barrier function.

Next should come your essence. A concept born in Korea, these are more nourishing than a toner but lighter than a serum. Jurlique Activating Water Essence , £46, injects moisture while continuing to dial-up radiance. It’ll also help your next products penetrate more effectively. Pour a few drops into the palm of your hand then press all over. 3. Target concerns with serum Consider this step your ‘treatment’ stage where you can tackle any specific skin concerns.

If you’re craving dewiness, choose Jurlique Moisture Plus Rare Rose Serum , £45. It’ll have your back all day, using that signature Jurlique Rose alongside Dwarf Lilyturf Root extracts to protect against moisture loss.

For fine lines and greyness, plump for Jurlique Herbal Recovery Signature Serum , £60. It harnesses hyaluronic acid to instantly smooth while the gel-like texture forms an invisible protective film on the surface. 4. Pop on a comfort-blanket moisturiser

Not everyone will feel the need for a moisturiser, too, but if your skin falls under the dry or dehydrated umbrella, Jurlique Moisture Plus Rare Rose Lotion , £35, is a worthy addition. Suitable for sensitive skins, it cossets a fragile complexion without feeling heavy and occlusive – think a light cashmere cardigan versus a chunky acrylic knit. 5. Soothe wind-worn peepers with eye cream

If your eyes are prone to watering when cold winds take hold, you might notice the area feeling flaky or delicate. Jurlique Herbal Recovery Signature Eye Cream , £42, addresses both while tackling puffiness, crepiness and dark circles. Tap – rather than rub – using your ring finger. 6. Shield from invisible sun rays We’ve said it before but we’ll say it again… and again. Sun protection should be a mainstay all year round as up to 80 per cent of the sun’s rays can penetrate clouds. It’s also thought to help combat pollution damage since when our skin’s not trying to guard against the sun, it can concentrate on fending off other environmental aggressors.