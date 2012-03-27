Time to start moonlighting

27 March 2012
Shimmery, youthful faces were everywhere on the A/W 2012 catwalks: here's how to get the look even if you're not a teenage model

“It’s all about glow” every make-up artist told GTG backstage at the spring/ summer shows. However, the award for ‘Best Cheek Beam’ should have gone to legendary make-up artist Pat McGrath at Valentino (shown here), where the models literally beamed off the catwalks. Whilst none of us are lucky enough to have McGrath sprinkle her magic beauty dust on us every morning (sigh) there are many wondrous hi-tech beauty products now available to help us achieve a similar radiance.

One GTG favourite is  Estee Lauder’s Idealist Even Skintone Illuminato r, £46, which is a magic silkening potion that evens whilst imparting an all-over veil of radiance to worn-out skin. Another is Sisley’s  Radiant Immediate Lift , £120, a lightweight golden gel that imparts a peachy glow to dull or plain knackered complexions. Both make the perfect base for other make-up.

For the glinting cheekbones seen at Valentino however, it’s important to firstly re-touch imperfections with a lightweight foundation such as Chanel’s Vitalumiere  Aqua Skin Perfecting Make-up SPF15 , £31, before applying a product such as Becca’s Shimmering Skin Perfector, £33 in White Pearl along the upper side of cheekbones (ever make-up artist swears by it). Blend with Mac’s Duo Fibre Brush, £32.50 (used backstage on all the models) for a flawless luminosity you’d never have believed possible. www.maccosmetics.co.uk

Picture Valentino by Matt Lever


