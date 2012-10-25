Topshop's Halloween hair boutique: scarily good

If you’re fed up of rehashing the same tired old Halloween costume (for me, a cat, every single year since I was 16), then give your outfit of choice some extra fright by visiting the Bleach Halloween Pop Up at Topshop's flagship store at Oxford Circus in London.

From today until October 31 itself, you'll be able to choose from a selection of terrifying treats ranging from wigs (from £60), styling (from £25, using bumble and bumble products), braiding, hairstyling, temporary colour, spraying, stencilling or false fringes to add some zombie to your cheerleader, vamp to your vampire or corpse to your bride. You’ll be spoilt for choice. It’ll certainly make your walk back up Oxford Street all the more interesting.

