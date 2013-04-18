Touche Eclat Collector 2013

Ayesha Muttucumaru 18 April 2013
get-the-gloss-ysl-touche-eclat-limited-edition-1

Get your hands on some beauty history with 2013's Collector's Edition of YSL's cult product

Fashion meets beauty with this year’s Collector’s Edition of legendary complexion perfector, Touche Eclat , £25. (No longer available but we recommend the Gold Attraction Edition, £26 )

Last year it was stripes, but this year it’s all about dots with this gorgeous piece of haute couture-inspired beauty hardware, created in homage to the crystal bead-covered “Edition Soir” evening gown designed by Yves Saint Laurent himself in the 1960s.

One of the best under-eye concealers that we’ve tried, we also love using it as an instant skin pick-me-up, to highlight and illuminate areas of the face such as the cheekbones and the top of the cupid’s bow. Just simply click, swipe and blend to either hide or enhance.

Sure to be a sell-out, make sure to get your hands on this limited edition version before stocks run out. Certainly the best dressed concealer in town, we already can’t wait to see what outfit it dons in 2014…


