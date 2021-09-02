Trends

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

28 June 2022   Ingeborg van Lotringen
Skin

What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?

27 May 2022   Ingeborg van Lotringen, Ayesha Muttucumaru
Health

Collagen: Are you burning through your body's collagen too fast?

13 May 2022   Ingeborg van Lotringen
Skin

Why a cleansing powder for face could speed up your skincare routine

29 April 2022   Judy Johnson
Wellbeing

I took a freezing cold shower every day for a week and this is what happened

14 April 2022   Verity Clark
Skin

Retinol & retinoids decoded: the skin experts' guide

8 April 2022   Ingeborg van Lotringen, Ayesha Muttucumaru
Beauty

How to get fuller lips without filler

23 March 2022   Verity Clark
Mind

The best pillow sprays to help you drift off to sleep

9 March 2022   Verity Clark
Wellbeing

What is manifesting and can it help you attract what you want?

11 February 2022   Verity Clark
Skin

Is cica cream the answer to soothing your winter skin flare ups?

28 January 2022   Verity Clark
Skin

Slugging is the latest Tiktok skincare trend, but is it actually good for you?

26 January 2022   Verity Clark
Wellbeing

Infrared sauna blanket: we tried the hottest thing (literally) in home wellness

19 January 2022   Victoria Woodhall
Hair

Is Veganuary wrecking your hair?

5 January 2022   Ayesha Muttucumaru
Skin

Experts say tighter, brighter faces will be 2022’s biggest aesthetics treatment trend

30 December 2021   Verity Clark
Wellbeing

Best weighted blankets: we tested 6 in search of a peaceful night's sleep

12 November 2021   Melane Macleod
Skin

Is the kansa wand the new gua sha?

5 November 2021   Amber Voller
Sex & Gynae

Do you really need a skincare routine for your vulva?

27 October 2021   Melanie Macleod
Who

Hair mousse is your BFF for voluminous, thick-looking hair and defined curls

27 October 2021   Ayesha Muttucumaru
Skin

Squalane: the skin-barrier supporting oil all skin types will love (yes, even oily!)

6 October 2021   Melanie Macleod
Who

Rose brown: how to get this autumn-perfect hair colour

2 September 2021   Ayesha Muttucumaru

