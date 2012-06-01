The undercut has a bad hair day

The undercut (shaving the underside of your hair and keeping the top long) is a controversial beauty statement for any woman. Shaving off our very symbol of femininity and health hints at a more daring, dangerous personality lurking beneath a shiny façade.

Girls who are genuinely outré, such as model Alice Dellal who appears draped in pearls in this season’s Chanel campaigns, really own this trend. Since having her hair undercut, she has propelled this grungy trend on to the pages of Vogue over the last few years. But then again there are more mainstream popsters such as X Factor’s Cher Lloyd and Girls Aloud's Sarah Harding, both of whom have had a run-in with the razor of late. Fortunately for Dellal, this doesn't diminish her cool factor, but just makes the others look like they're trying a tad too hard.

GTG is wondering what will happen when the undercut grows out and is two inches long. We can highly recommend L'Oréal Paris Elnett Satin Supreme Hold Hairspray, £4.99 ( loreal-paris.co.uk) to flatten the inevitable spikiness.