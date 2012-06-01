The undercut has a bad hair day

1 June 2012
CherLloydUndercuts
Getty Images

This dangerous look can be razor sharp, think Alice Dellal in the Chanel ad, but as seen on Cher Lloyd and Sarah Harding it can, in some instances, simply look like you're trying too hard

The undercut (shaving the underside of your hair and keeping the top long) is a controversial beauty statement for any woman. Shaving off our very symbol of femininity and health hints at a more daring, dangerous personality lurking beneath a shiny façade.

Girls who are genuinely outré, such as model Alice Dellal who appears draped in pearls in this season’s Chanel campaigns, really own this trend. Since having her hair undercut, she has propelled this grungy trend on to the pages of Vogue over the last few years. But then again there are more mainstream popsters such as X Factor’s Cher Lloyd and Girls Aloud's Sarah Harding, both of whom have had a run-in with the razor of late. Fortunately for Dellal, this doesn't diminish her cool factor, but just makes the others look like they're trying a tad too hard.

GTG is wondering what will happen when the undercut grows out and is two inches long. We can highly recommend L'Oréal Paris Elnett Satin Supreme Hold Hairspray, £4.99 ( loreal-paris.co.uk)  to flatten the inevitable spikiness.


You may also like


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

River Island midi dress, £39

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

More Gloss

Beauty

This is how to contour in 2022 according to Beyoncé’s makeup artist, Sir John

Beauty

Trinny Woodall tells us her exact morning and evening routines that keep her glowing

Makeup

How to calm sensitive skin fast: the products a celebrity makeup artist always uses for red carpet events

Wellbeing

Menopause and sleep: how I survive the hell of hormonal insomnia

Skin

Why a cleansing powder for face could speed up your skincare routine

Judy Johnson
Skin

Rosehip oil for face that Kate Middleton would approve of

Skin

Great skincare for under £15? Sali Hughes launches an affordable performance range with Revolution Beauty

Wellbeing

I took a freezing cold shower every day for a week and this is what happened

Explore More