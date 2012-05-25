An App a day: UV safe timer

Ayesha Muttucumaru 25 May 2012
Uv_RaysApplist

How many times has your perfect afternoon chilling on the lounger been spoilt when you end up cooked? Well not any more, this app will tell you when it's time to slap on the sunscreen

We’ve all been there. The sun is shining, the sky is blue, the lounger is out and before you know it, you’ve fallen asleep and woken up red, roasted and burnt.

This can become a thing of the past with UV Safe Timer. This useful little app tailors your sun protection regime to your own personal profile. If you enter your skin type and the SPF applied, the alarm will alert you when it’s time to top up your sun tan lotion, also allowing for variables such as swimming and sweating. What makes this app particularly clever is the location feature, which takes into account the current time zone, temperature, weather and UV index.

Let this app remind you when to reapply your sun lotion, freeing up your brain so that you can concentrate on chilling out and ordering another Mojito.

Free


You may also like

What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?

Retinol & retinoids decoded: the skin experts' guide

Trypophobia: Does looking at small holes make you feel queasy?

Are you overtraining?


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

River Island midi dress, £39

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

More Gloss

Hair

Is Veganuary wrecking your hair?

Ayesha Muttucumaru
Mind

The Christmas self-care tips that mental health experts swear by to keep festive blues at bay

Ayesha Muttucumaru
Nutrition

The expert's guide to how to beat the Christmas bloat

Ayesha Muttucumaru
Who

Hair mousse is your BFF for voluminous, thick-looking hair and defined curls

Ayesha Muttucumaru
Fitness

Why autumn is the perfect time to take up running

Ayesha Muttucumaru
Who

Rose brown: how to get this autumn-perfect hair colour

Ayesha Muttucumaru
Nutrition

Ab fab foods: 8 lunch ingredients to burn belly fat

Ayesha Muttucumaru
Skin

Will using a face oil make your breakouts better or worse?

Ayesha Muttucumaru
Explore More