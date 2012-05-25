An App a day: UV safe timer

We’ve all been there. The sun is shining, the sky is blue, the lounger is out and before you know it, you’ve fallen asleep and woken up red, roasted and burnt.

This can become a thing of the past with UV Safe Timer. This useful little app tailors your sun protection regime to your own personal profile. If you enter your skin type and the SPF applied, the alarm will alert you when it’s time to top up your sun tan lotion, also allowing for variables such as swimming and sweating. What makes this app particularly clever is the location feature, which takes into account the current time zone, temperature, weather and UV index.

Let this app remind you when to reapply your sun lotion, freeing up your brain so that you can concentrate on chilling out and ordering another Mojito.

Free