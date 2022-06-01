Editor's Vlog: My favourite beauty products on the high street

Welcome to my first Glossy Vlog! Every week I, or one of my team will be bringing you my top five products of the week in video format. To start off, I have chosen my top five products for under £10. Cheaper high-street brands are now producing some incredible quality products, many of which match up or out-do the big expensive brand names.

These are some of my favourites (in no particular order) that I use on a daily basis...

1. Dove Summer Glow Nourishing Lotion , £5.50 (Medium to Dark skin)

2. Garnier Miracle Skin Perfector Daily All-in-one BB Cream , £7.49

3. Cetaphil Moisturising Lotion and Gentle Skin Cleanser , both £8.99

4. Essie Nail Colours , in Tarte Deco, Too Too Hot, Chinchilly and Eternal Optimist, all £7.99

5. Soap & Glory Cosmetics Sexy Mother Pucker  Gloss Stick, £8


You may also like


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

River Island midi dress, £39

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

 

More Gloss

Beauty

Hailey Bieber's skincare brand - Rhode - has launched!

15 June 2022   Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith and Amber Voller
Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

11 June 2022  
Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

10 June 2022   Amy Rostas and Sarah Jane Corfield-Smith
Skin

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

9 June 2022   Victoria Woodhall
Beauty

13 best new body SPFs for all skin types and budgets

9 June 2022   Cassie Powney
Makeup

9 of the best cream bronzers to suit every budget and skin tone

6 June 2022   Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith
Skin

Boots No7 drops a super high-strength retinol and we think it’s a clever product

1 June 2022   Ingeborg van Lotringen
Skin

Everything you need to know about ultrasound facials for skin tightening

1 June 2022   Ingeborg van Lotringen
Explore More

 