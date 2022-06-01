Editor's Vlog: My favourite beauty products on the high street

Welcome to my first Glossy Vlog! Every week I, or one of my team will be bringing you my top five products of the week in video format. To start off, I have chosen my top five products for under £10. Cheaper high-street brands are now producing some incredible quality products, many of which match up or out-do the big expensive brand names.
These are some of my favourites (in no particular order) that I use on a daily basis...
1. Dove Summer Glow Nourishing Lotion , £5.50 (Medium to Dark skin)
2. Garnier Miracle Skin Perfector Daily All-in-one BB Cream , £7.49
3. Cetaphil Moisturising Lotion and Gentle Skin Cleanser , both £8.99
4. Essie Nail Colours , in Tarte Deco, Too Too Hot, Chinchilly and Eternal Optimist, all £7.99
5. Soap & Glory Cosmetics Sexy Mother Pucker Gloss Stick, £8
