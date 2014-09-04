Weekend Wonders: The coolest bars around

2 / 11

The Fitzgerald, Manchester

The Fitzgerald stands out from the large number of speakeasy bars that have popped up everywhere. Maintaining the secrecy of the Prohibition era, you enter through a darkened staircase and into a back-lit room. With dark wood floors, crystal mini-chandeliers and velvet upholstery, you’ll feel like you’ve been transported into an a wealthy setting from the 1920s. This bar operates on table service by sharply dressed waiters who will bring the most indulgent cocktails to your seat. We recommend the Lemon Meringue pie; a tasty tart lemon Martini with Absolut Citrus, Luxardo Limoncello and lemon curd topped with a sweet, toasted meringue foam…

The Fitzgerald , Thursday – Saturday (5pm – 2am), for bookings email thefitzgeraldnq@gmail.com , operates table service for all bookings, only hold tables for 15 minutes max due to high demand, so let them know about delays