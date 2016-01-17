Weekly Horoscope: 11th January - 17th January 2016

Aries

Aries, just a heads-up that the delays and changes I told you about, affecting your career (and also any groups in your life) are now in full swing. I hope you made allowances for that since last week’s prediction. Close to Wednesday 13th January, you will find yourself looking at the chemistry with a key person tied into your travel, publishing, internet or educational agenda. This person has unique alchemy with you. Together the two of you have to try and balance the scales. This is happening against the background of some big, new realities you can do nothing about. Every little bit helps, though. Make this two-way balancing act function for you and it will simply life, not weigh it down.

Want to know more about your horoscope for 2016? Download your FREE yearly horoscope guide by Jessica Adams in our shop here

Taurus

Taurus, I just need to repeat last week’s prediction that work, university or unpaid work will not be firmly in place until February, as too much is shifting or delayed now. This also applies to your travel, foreign, publishing, educational or internet agenda, as we are seeing a record number of waiting games or changes now. Bear that in mind if you are flying anywhere in January or (particularly) enrolled at University. This week is also important for your money, house, business, charity, possessions or apartment. It’s very clear that what you own, earn or owe is now a rather heavy issue for you. It began at the end of 2015 and it hasn’t gone away. Now, you find yourself dealing with a very important relationship, where both of you must find a way to meet each other’s wants and needs. Try to make this a useful part of your life, rather than another reason to feel weighed down. You do have to live in the real world now, but it is true that two heads are better than one.

Gemini

Close to Wednesday 13th January you have an interesting chemistry experiment with your former, current or potential partner. This even applies to enemies too. Mix your ingredients very carefully, as the results will make a difference to a situation which is very hard work. You have known about the new realities of marriage, partnership, separation, dating or relating since the end of 2015. Now you have to roll your sleeves up and try to make the experiment work. If you are falling in love, it is essential that you keep it real (even when your own chemistry is going crazy). Ask questions and be savvy about the person in front of you, or his/her situation. What else is going on this week? Your ruler Mercury is Retrograde, as I explained last week, so you must be prepared for delays, changes and even reversals with your travel, foreign, internet, academic or publishing agenda - until February. You are also dealing with uncertain conditions affecting purchases, sales, property, business, banks, cash-flow, charity or your possessions. It all comes out in the wash but this week is really a living laundromat.

Cancer

Cancer, as I wrote last week, you now have a famously flakey cycle affecting the relationship you have with your former, current or potential partner. And even your enemies! Try to accommodate that in your plans. This also applies to the money, house, business, possessions, apartment or charity. It may not be until February that you actually have things settled, once and for all. This week is also about your work, your life at university or your unpaid work. It’s all about the relationship at the moment, never mind the actual realities of the job, course or project. The more you can do to ensure this relationship serves both of you, the better. It is also possible that it is your body, not so much your work, that is preoccupying you. This is because Saturn moved into your body zone in September last year. Now, you must deal with what is there - not what you would like to be there. A significant relationship with someone who is equal to you, yet different, will help you pursue possible answers and solutions, if you put the energy in.

Leo

Ever since Saturn changed signs in September last year, Leo, you have been caught between a rock and a hard place with your children. This also applies to godchildren or young relatives. In other cases, the issue has been serious lovers - who may come with baggage under the age of sixteen. There are variations on this theme, ranging from relationships which would make you an aunt, if you were to marry - to deeper questions about fertility, adoption, step-parenting and so on. Now, the middle of January shows you one way this might work. Or at least, work better. Venus, the goddess of passion, is triggering your horoscope near Wednesday 13th January. It’s always better to have someone on your side, even if you are polar opposites. At the same time, you must be a total realist about your emotional, sexual or psychological situation. What else matters now? Mercury is Retrograde in your partnership zone, so you clearly need to aim for February as the time of reckoning, no matter what you decide to do. Until then one issue may go backwards and forwards, stall or even disappear. Factor that in.

Virgo

Your ruler Mercury is Retrograde in not one, but two signs of the zodiac now. As I mentioned last week, Virgo, you need to allow for delays and changes affecting parenthood, godchildren, youth projects and serious sexual relationships - until February. This also applies to work, university, unpaid work and your body. Let the wheels spin backwards and forwards until you can say you know what the journey in 2016 is actually going to be. This week we also see an interesting question about your house, family, home town, homeland, household or apartment. I am sure you want to do everything possible to make yourself feel more comfortable and secure, as things look rather heavy at the moment. What might help, just a little bit, is getting one particular relationship into such strong shape, that it becomes an asset to you. In fact, near Wednesday 13th January you are positively required to balance the scales with the other person involved.

Libra

A great deal depends on how much agreement you can reach with the other person involved in your project or idea - no matter if this is digital, on paper or involves the spoken word. There are heavy new realities you must deal with, which were not there before. What happens near Wednesday 13th January when your ruler Venus trines Uranus and Minerva, suggests a real moment of truth. You are so well-known for making your duets harmonise. Your new challenge is to do that, in a far more restricted situation than usual. What else is going on now? As I mentioned last week, Mercury is Retrograde in not one, but two areas of your horoscope. You may already be hitting delays, reversals or changes with the family, the household, your home, property interests, home town or homeland. Allow some weeks for this to correct itself in full and final detail. Children, serious sexual relationships, teenagers or youth projects are also affected by this cycle. Again, allow plenty of time for a new arrangement to be locked in.

Scorpio

What appears to be about the numbers this week, is actually about the other person. Given what you are now facing with your business, cashflow, house, charity, possessions or apartment - it’s time to read hearts and minds. The other person involved sees herself/himself in terms of relationships, so it’s something worth remembering. What comes out of this, if you get it right, will make a tremendous difference to how secure you feel, about a rather confronting new reality. This week is also about remembering Mercury Retrograde and trying to accommodate this famously flakey cycle. The delays, changes or vanishing acts are related to the internet, multimedia or publishing now. Be savvy about the purchase or repair of phones and computers (for example) or the instructions you give to printers. You also have this cycle affecting the speed and smooth running of plans involving your home, homeland, home town, family or household. Having a back-up plan is a smart idea. So is treating life as a dress rehearsal. If it’s a big deal like a property transaction, though, read the very fine print.

Sagittarius

Venus in Sagittarius, your own sign, makes her presence felt near Wednesday 13th January. The way you look or appear, now comes down to a healthy relationship. If you are a rock star it may be about your manager. If you are hoping to relaunch yourself in 2016 it may be about your hairdresser or cosmetic surgeon. Image really matters now, as I am sure you know. Your role, profile, title, persona and presence online are serious new concerns, since Saturn also moved into Sagittarius last September. What happens this week tells you - you are not doing this alone. It is also worth repeating the Mercury Retrograde messages from last week. Please allow tons of time and space for the financial, property, business, retail or charity discussion. It may take weeks to call this final. This also applies to your internet, multimedia, publishing or other communication priorities. Keep your schedule very flexible.

Capricorn

One sign behind your own, Venus lurks in the shadows this week, reminding you that sometimes your secret life, your classified information, your uncredited efforts or your greatest mysteries must come first. The fact that nobody else sees, knows or really fathoms what is going on, makes it impossible to share or explain. That’s fine, but you do at least need a good relationship with yourself. This week also brings a reminder that we are in the Silly Season, as Mercury is Retrograde in not one, but two signs at once! Your Me Agenda will be affected, so allow more time and space for matters affecting your image, name, reputation or profile. This also applies to the money, house, business, charity, possessions or apartment. There is no quick and easy way out of this, as it’s a long and winding road. Just work around it.

Aquarius

A friendship that feels more like a relationship? A group commitment that feels more like a partnership with one other person? Your horoscope shows Tuesday-Thursday is the time to consider the chemistry. This is more than just another choice about your social life, social media, old friends, team, club or network. It has really big implications for the whole year, so take your time. Ever since Saturn changed signs in September 2015 all your choices about this have been hard ones. Now, you have to figure out the chemistry with the woman (or man) who has such a huge impact on your group, or your view of friendship as a whole. What else matters now? Mercury is well and truly Retrograde. I wrote about this last week, but given the evidence you see all around you with changes, delays or even reversals - make January the month you keep your diary well and truly open.

Pisces

Between Tuesday 12th and Thursday 14th January, your success in life comes down to one other person. Your issues may be about your work, social status, unpaid work or university degree. The answer (this week anyway) rests with the very particular chemistry you have with someone who is on the other end of the see-saw from you. Together, you two have to make things balance. There are no fast or easy solutions at the moment, as you are well aware. If you two can make this work, though, it will make a tremendous difference to a rather heavy situation. The other priorities now? Keeping a flexible schedule! Mercury is Retrograde in two signs of the zodiac at the same time, and so you are going to hit the usual issues with the computer, the telephone, wobbly ‘agreements’ and plans which change every time you look at them. Be particularly aware of this in connection with a group or team and if you can fast-forward the whole agreement to the second half of February, then do it. Mercury will be out of Retrograde Shadow from that point.

