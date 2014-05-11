Weekly Horoscope: 12th - 18th May

ARIES (March 21st to April 21st)

Diana, Uranus and Venus are all in Aries, your own sign, and this unusual line-up in your horoscope suggests an exciting relaunch of your name or face this week. You will be helped by someone who is very different to you but is more than happy to meet you halfway. Who you are and what you stand for is changing. The trine from Jupiter to Chiron on Wednesday at 12.36pm also suggests you need to move swiftly on an opportunity or solution which would make all the difference to your house, family, household, flat, hometown or homeland as from the 23rd you may slowly start to hit delays, u-turns or obstacles. Try to say yes faster.

TAURUS (April 22nd to May 21st)

At last everything is coming together with your top-secret (some might say your sneaky) plan. Alternatively you have chosen to work on projects where other people are the stars and you are pulling the strings from above. All you ever wanted was room to move, and you should be thrilled with the new rules, as your ruling planet Venus conjuncts Uranus at 00.53am on Friday. The other intriguing thing about your horoscope this week is Chiron, the great maverick of the skies, making a difference to your old friendship or a group in your life. What takes place near the trine to Jupiter at 12.36pm on Wednesday moves the goalposts.

GEMINI (May 22nd to June 22nd)

Sometimes a friendship or group of people can change your life and May is one of those months when particular people seem fated in your destiny. You and your friend will build a firm bridge together and this will help you pursue the most radical changes in years. Women who are single and child-free will play a part, and you will see why near the Venus-Uranus conjunction on Friday. It is also time to appreciate exactly what you can get away with in your chosen field, business or profession. Chiron is the old punk rocker of the heavens and he is playing a new song in the zone of your horoscope associated with success and ambition.

CANCER (June 23rd to July 23rd)

You are composing your career, or other role in life, like a conductor, making sure every person plays his or her part. You want freedom and you will not compromise, which others must respect. The old rules or set-ups surrounding your chosen role, industry or field are dated. It is your role to reinvent things. Someone else is very much along for the ride as you will see near Friday. The historic trine from Jupiter in Cancer, your own sign, to Chiron takes place on Wednesday and you will no doubt astound some who don’t think you can (or should) get away with a particular internet, publishing, foreign or academic decision. The fact that you can and will, changes the landscape permanently.

LEO (July 24th to August 23rd)

You made the right decision to travel, move, write, teach, study or publish in April and now you are being propelled towards a wonderfully liberating new set-up which makes you captain of your own ship. More traditional or conservative people have their mouths hanging open, but since when did you care about living in the past? The presence of Chiron in your horoscope on Wednesday and Saturday also suggests you have had quite enough of sticking to the usual rules about money, property, business or charity. You can go boldly where no Leo woman has gone before and you will pull off the so-called unthinkable easily.

VIRGO (August 24th to September 23rd)

You must balance the scales with a man who can make such a lasting difference to your financial independence, or a woman who understands that money matters less than freedom. Security is all very well but you are being shown just how easy it is to purchase more space and spontaneity in your life. Can you afford it? Perhaps you should, over the long-term, but it will take the Venus-Uranus conjunction on Friday at 00.53am to make it abundantly clear. Your former, current or potential partner is also in your sights now. Maybe an enemy too. You may get away with the one thing you cannot – apparently – get away with.

LIBRA (September 24th to October 23rd)

The man at the heart of dramatic change, or the woman who is at the centre of a revolution, has a part to play. The issue is not his personality or her character, though – it is your own need to relate to people by new rules. Perhaps the best rule of all is to invent everything in a new way, every day. Ask for your space. At the same time you will need to extend some oxygen in his or her direction. Should an enemy be your concern (rather than former, current or potential partner) there is also a game going on. Change this chess strategy when you can. The presence of Chiron in Pisces, on Wednesday and Saturday, also suggests that your daily workload and lifestyle is like clay to be thrown on a potter’s wheel.

SCORPIO (October 24th to November 22nd)

What happened in April was perfectly timed in terms of your work ethic or your relationship with your body. Now you are on your way to an exciting new set-up which will give you much more space and freedom. The potent asteroid Diana is racing through your horoscope, reminding you that life is about more than rules. It may be the Venus-Uranus conjunction on Friday which tips the balance, though. You want, need and deserve a lifestyle that makes all things possible, just the moment you invent them. The next generation is also an issue now. Those born 20 years or more after you may be related – or not – but you must leave the legacy of your personality behind. Absolute chutzpah is now required, Scorpio.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23rd to December 21st)

It is through your son, daughter, godchild or young relative that you are being taught the new rules of independence. This also applies to projects involving younger people or roles tied to youth. The old 20th century expectations about the part children ‘should’ play in the lives of adults may not apply any more. Uranus is a tremendous harbinger of radical change and revolution and freedom always follows. Go with the zeitgeist when it sweeps you along on Friday. The Chiron transit of Pisces is also a factor in those choices you are making about the house, flat, family, household, home town or homeland. Go on. Be a maverick.

CAPRICORN (December 22nd to January 20th)

What happened in March prompted a dramatic rethink of the way your house, flat, family, household or hometown should serve your life. People who cramped your style or even blocked you now seem irrelevant. They have been left far behind, in order to enable you to pursue what is new and so liberating. Better still, those who are hearing your music (you are marching to the beat of a very different drummer) are now in step. What happens near Friday increases the tempo. There is also plenty of room for a bold move about your media, publishing or internet life. Even your phone. There is no such thing as never.

AQUARIUS (January 21st to February 19th)

When others see what you are doing on the internet, or with communication in general, they will be excited and inspired. If they are not, it is because they are tied to the past, yet you cannot allow any stuck person or organisation to hold you back. This relatively new project, idea or role is exactly right for the times. Better still, the Venus-Uranus conjunction this week suggests a meeting of hearts or minds. You are both so different but the principle at stake is independence and that is too precious not to co-operate. The other main story now? Your money, flat, house, business or possessions. You have little interest in repeating a tired and irrelevant old formula from the past. And you will succeed.

PISCES (February 20th to March 20th)

A declaration of independence has to be made if you are to feel rich in terms of freedom or spontaneity in your life. The decision about your house, business, flat, money or possessions is absolutely right and all it takes is some bridge-building. An image or brand change is also timely as Chiron hovers in Pisces. It may or may not be related to your new financial, property or company direction, but it’s potent. Watch what happens near the Chiron trine to Jupiter on Wednesday. You are the most daring stylist or publicist you ever had at the moment. You will never know what is possible until you try, and it’s all possible.