Weekly Horoscope: 14th - 20th July

ARIES (March 21st to April 21st)

After Wednesday, you face a brilliant new future with your son, daughter, godchild or young relative. A pregnancy, adoption or step-parenting role may be also be waiting. If a youth related project or role matters more to you, this is where the good news will come, yet in all cases, the biggest and best is waiting.

TAURUS (April 22nd to May 21st)

You will move to a larger home or better area by Christmas, or successfully renovate or decorate. Early signs and clues will emerge once Jupiter changes signs on Wednesday. If your home town or homeland matters more to you than the roof over your head, this is also where a wonderful new world will open up.

GEMINI (May 22nd to June 22nd)

One of the most rewarding projects or courses of your life will take off by the end of this month with a welcome change in atmosphere after Wednesday. Your way with words, images and ideas will be channelled into a deeply satisfying plan which snowballs with the minimum effort from you, within a fortnight.

CANCER (June 23rd to July 23rd)

In astrology, the Jupiter cycle has a reputation for healing difficult situations and helping growth, expansion and abundance. On Wednesday this cycle returns to your life after an absence of 12 years and you must now focus all your attention on a glittering financial, business, charity or property option waiting in the wings.

LEO (July 24th to August 23rd)

It’s time to be yourself with apology, and to either put your best face forward, or take off a layer to reveal your glory. What begins as a trickle after Wednesday will cascade into many different areas of your life within a fortnight, helping you promote yourself, polish your profile and front up to the internet with a smile.

VIRGO (August 24th to September 23rd)

Pay special attention to new developments in your world after Wednesday, when you will be given a chance to modestly remain in the shadows while you allow others to take the limelight – even though you are operating on their behalf. This, or a spectacularly useful secret, is a turning point in your luck and life.

LIBRA (September 24th to October 23rd)

When asked to join a new group, social media circle or team, do not hesitate. This is the beginning of something wonderful. An existing group project or tight-knight circle of people may trigger a new commitment. This also promises amazing things by 2015. An old or new friend who looms large this week is a great ally.

SCORPIO (October 24th to November 22nd)

Is success a matter of social mountaineering, fulfilled ambitions, promotion or awards? Maybe you define success by problem-solving in your career or other role in life. The most incredible trends in 12 years begin this week, taking you towards the top of your personal Everest. No oxygen tank required.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23rd to December 21st)

You will be thrilled at the new travel options across the UK, USA, Australasia or Europe which emerge this week, with the full story in front of you by the final weekend of July. You should be able to travel in style, or go further than ever before. The price will be right, the time will be available, and luck is on your side.

CAPRICORN (December 22nd to January 20th)

The time has come to set aside any distractions and focus on your money, house, business, possessions, charity or apartment. You stand to gain enormously from the brand new story which begins this week, with more welcome details as July draws to a close. By this time next year you will be better off in every way.

AQUARIUS (January 21st to February 19th)

If single then a prospective date will appear, or even reappear, between now and the end of July. If you are happily married or living with a partner, you two will go to the next level with a baby, trip, business or property move. If you are not happy in your love life you will welcome easy solutions or brilliant alternatives.

PISCES (February 20th to March 20th)

Jupiter in Leo will leave a lot of people smiling this week, and you stand to gain all kinds of lifestyle benefits. Your daily workload will become easier or more rewarding as a result and if you want a new role or project follow every clue. By the end of the month a superb health, fitness or medical option will interest you.