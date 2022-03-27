Weekly horoscope: 16th - 22nd June

ARIES (March 21st to April 21st)

Try not to add any more layers to the situation involving the internet, your phone, the media, publishing or your voice – across all mediums or media. Life is already complicated enough and no matter if the issue is your computer, the post or technology, you may prefer to just let this play itself out until July.

TAURUS (April 22nd to May 21st)

Let’s hope you were reading your horoscope throughout May so you have minimised the issues affecting your money, house, business, flat, charity or possessions. Even if you missed it, there is still time to manage what is going on. Check and double check. Accommodate possible delays, changes or reversals.

GEMINI (May 22nd to June 22nd)

Mercury, your ruling planet, is in your own sign, Gemini and so your concern is quite naturally with your name, photograph, website or video. If possible, do not add to a situation which is already complex, contradictory or confusing. This will sort itself out by July and sometimes it’s better to keep your life simple.

CANCER (June 23rd to July 23rd)

Under normal circumstances your dark secret or hidden role would be straightforward and by this time of year, you might have hoped for an end chapter. Instead, the chapter is being rewritten several times. Perhaps it’s better not to add or delete anything else. By July you will know where you stand.

LEO (July 24th ot August 23rd)

If you read your horoscope last month you will have taken great care not to involve yourself too heavily in group matters, or with friends, after 23rd May as the risk of complications has been high. If you now find yourself with delays, changes or u-turns take a deep breath and try not to add to any issues.

VIRGO (August 24th to September 23rd)

After Tuesday there will be a replay of a situation affecting your career or other role in life, which entered your life in late May or early June. What you thought was signed, sealed and delivered will turn out to have been a work in progress. As there may be more delays or reversals ahead, cover yourself and be flexible.

LIBRA (September 24th to October 23rd)

Your travel, foreign, internet, publishing or education agenda is being seriously affected by the current Mercury Retrograde cycle. Your May horoscope gave you ample time to prepare but it may help to allow for more possible waiting games or alterations to your original plans and discussions, made since May 23rd.

SCORPIO (October 24th to November 22nd)

As you will know if you always read your horoscope, your financial and property situation in 2015 and 2016 is partly decided by the decisions you are making in May and June. Please allow for this current story about your house, company, flat, money or possessions to swing backwards and forwards until July.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23rd to December 21st)

You will know the full and final story about (or for) your partner by July. This also applies to your former or current partner. Finally, some Sagittarians have an enemy, opponent or rival who may be at the heart of a rather convoluted life chapter. Be flexible enough to allow for the chance of waiting games or changes.

CAPRICORN (December 22nd to January 20th)

In a perfect world the discussion or paperwork concerning your daily workload, or your relationship with your body, would be over. Instead, you are wading through the Mercury Retrograde cycle which turns May-July into a strange board game where every step forward involves a step backward. Allow for that in your plans.

AQUARIUS (January 21st to February 19th)

Your involvement with the next generation may be personal (your son or daughter is at the heart of the story) or purely through six degrees of separation. Perhaps your concern is with a relationship which may bring children closer. In all cases, though, now is the time to have Plan B and allow for a zig-zag pathway.

PISCES (February 20th to March 20th)

If you read your horoscope over the last four weeks, you will have steered clear of June for major decisions about your family ties, house, apartment, home town, household or homeland. Even if you are dealing with the inevitable waiting games or u-turns that Mercury Retrograde brings, rest assured, July brings conclusions.