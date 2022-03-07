Weekly Horoscope: 19th - 25th May

ARIES (March 21st to April 21st)

Tactics and strategy – that’s what you need. Much as you would like the money, house, business, apartment, possessions or charity to be simple, you must now do some serious work. Saturday’s dazzling trine between Jupiter the problem-solver and Saturn gives you some very good options, however. And about time too. It is exact at 6.27pm so wish upon a solution, or even a grand dream. The house, the flat, the family, the household, your hometown or homeland remains a glittering open doorway to a much better future but much depends on how you use the moment. One final point. Phones, laptops and internet may misbehave. Be ready.

TAURUS (April 22nd to May 21st)

You’ve come an awfully long way since the difficult days of 2013 with your former, current or potential partner. Enemies too. And now you must make a decision that will move everything forward. Operating with this particular set of restrictions is a challenge, but it’s not impossible. You should be optimistic. Some management is required with your money, house, business, possessions or flat. From Friday the talking points could change or the process could be delayed or even result in a u-turn. Bear that in mind as you move towards June. You also need to think long-term about your finances in 2015 and 2016 now.

GEMINI (May 22nd to June 22nd)

Your working life, your daily routine or your general health has challenged you enormously since Saturn changed signs at the end of 2012. After Christmas you will no longer have to think about these issues, but to get there from here, you must take full advantage of the chance to make a useful milestone decision. Your ruler Mercury is about to go retrograde shadow in Gemini, your own sign, and from Friday you could find your profile, personal appearance, branding or publicity becomes delayed or complicated. Read the fine print and have an alternative for June or even July. What appears to be a green light soon is not.

CANCER (June 23rd to July 23rd)

The way you feel about the next generation, no matter if you are a parent or not, depends largely on the tough decisions you were forced to make in 2013 and early 2014. Now there is space in your life for another choice. The patterns in your horoscope will not occur again for years. Deep breath. Do what you must, especially near Saturday’s historic trine between Saturn and Jupiter. You also need to make full use of the new momentum with your house, flat, family, household, hometown or homeland. A rather stuck situation will move forward once Mars changes direction on Tuesday at 2.31am. The only issue is how fast and hard you push. Try not to create the potential for any conflict at the moment.

LEO (July 24th to August 23rd)

Your family, house, flat, household or hometown situation has been an ongoing challenge for well over a year now, and yet Saturday’s trine between Jupiter and Saturn gives you the chance to do something constructive about the situation. The trick with this cycle is to remember that nothing is ever fast or easy. You also need to micro-manage the discussion with (or about) your friend, or perhaps an important group of people in your life. Nothing will go as planned while Mercury is retrograde so don’t be fooled by the apparently watertight discussion or decision ahead. You need to make allowances for that in your planning, Leo.

VIRGO (August 24th to September 23rd)

Life used to be so simple and straightforward, before 2013. Your ability to deal with the internet, the media, the phone, publishing and the basic business of communication was never in question. Now you have to admit you’ve learned some hard lessons. Now, it’s time for an easy choice, based on those lessons. In fact it is a milestone in your year. Jupiter does not trine Saturn very often, and what develops near Saturday is the best solution you will see. The next seven days is also about your chosen field, industry or business. Wheels are about to turn backwards (from Friday) so make allowances for that when planning ahead. The issue may be communication systems, computers, phones or printers.

LIBRA (September 24th to October 23rd)

You must be wondering if you will ever reach a point when you no longer have to think quite so hard about the money, property, business, possessions or charity. That day will come, once Saturn changes signs at the end of this year, but in the meantime, a fortunate twist on an unavoidable episode helps you make a choice. You also appear to be ready to move on your trip, relocation, book, website or course. Mercury will be retrograde shadow from Friday, though, and you could be picking up the pieces of changes or delays with this, next month. Cover yourself in full by backing up copy to your USB stick, arranging travel insurance, reading the fine print and having a healthy dose of cynicism about what is ‘final’ now.

SCORPIO (October 24th to November 22nd)

Matters of image, reputation and personal appearance seem so superficial but you know how serious things can become, after what you were forced to deal with last year. Now, a decision which is the logical outcome of a 2013 episode is waiting to be made. Fortunately, you are in the right time and place to do so. The time has also come to project into 2015 and 2016 in terms of your income, savings, mortgage, debts, investments and so on. You will be dealing with a slow-down in those years and the pre-planning now could save you a lot of time, energy and money later on. The trick is expecting a delay or a complication after Friday, as although the talking points or paperwork is being set up for June, you are very likely to hit snags in the next few weeks. Read the fine print and work around it.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23rd to December 21st)

You know all too well what hard work a dark secret can be, or an uncredited role. Now that you are over the halfway mark of this cycle, though, you can roll up your sleeves and make some tough but sensible decisions. Your mind was made up a long time ago; now you are in the right circumstances to make your choice. You must now organise the communication flow with (or about) your former, current or potential partner. For some Sagittarians a great rival or enemy is the focus instead. As the conversation is going to stop, start and change direction more than once between here and June, you may want to take that into account. If paperwork is involved read it very carefully as there may be gaps or holes. If single and involved in The Pursuit of Love, allow for Mitford-esque plotlines.

CAPRICORN (December 22nd to January 20th)

This is hardly a dream ticket, but your common sense tells you that you are making a smart, long-term decision about a friendship or a group involvement. You did what you had to last year and now you are in a far more positive frame of mind, even about the things you cannot change. Onward and upward, Capricorn. You should have forward thrust with your chosen field, workplace, industry or business, though – from Tuesday Mars turns direct at 2.31am and suddenly it should be possible to move on a plan which is essentially about being successful, or remaining that way. Just bear in mind that the discussion, paperwork or so-called ‘confirmed news’ could be part of a rather jumbled jigsaw puzzle over the next few weeks. Bear that in mind when nailing plans down.

AQUARIUS (January 21st to February 19th)

You hit the reality that others in your chosen field or business know very well, back in 2013. Unfortunately you were put through an episode that you simply did not anticipate, yet as a result of that situation, you are now making wise choices. Nobody said they were easy, and patience is required – but you know this is right. Jupiter’s trine to Saturn on Saturday is historic and important and if you know very well that a tough decision helps you benefit elsewhere, then why not make it? The other story in your horoscope now concerns your child, godchild or young relative. A relationship that may make you an aunt, parent or co-godparent could also be the issue. Some of you also have non-profit or professional involvements with the next generation. In all cases, the story will be suspended, and perhaps changed considerably, after Friday. This is a dress rehearsal so allow for that.

PISCES (February 20th to March 20th)

Under normal circumstances you travel, write, teach, study, publish or explore the internet without any major concerns. Unfortunately you are in one of those long, drawn-out cycles when everything is a forced compromise and nothing is simple. Having taken all the pros and cons into account, though, it’s D-Day. It’s also a very useful D-Day; the kind that lays something to rest and helps you move forward, all at the same time. All that remains is for you to be tactical with your close relative, household member – or in terms of the house, flat, hometown or homeland. You are going to hit delays or reversals within weeks, so don’t necessarily trust the process unfolding after Friday. Read the fine print, allow for communication issues (for example with computers) or flakey human beings.