Weekly horoscope: 23rd - 29th June

ARIES (March 21st to April 21st)

The fresh start with your house, flat, family, household or home town near Friday is not all it appears to be, as you must wait until the middle few days of July to fill in the final parts of the story. Be aware of the potential for changes or delays, especially if paperwork is involved. You still gain, but just be aware.

TAURUS (April 22nd to May 21st)

Perhaps the inevitable waiting game or u-turn with your project or special plan is meant to be. You can’t go too far wrong with Jupiter protecting you all the way and depending on how long you’ve been nurturing this message of yours – in whatever medium – the better the result will be. Still, have Plan B waiting.

GEMINI (May 22nd to June 22nd)

You have until July 15th to take advantage of the continuing rewards for putting your money, lucrative talent, possessions, business or property first. Even though some of the tapestry will unravel in the middle of July you can easily weave this into glittering new patterns of possibility. The potential remains huge, for a time.

CANCER (June 23rd to July 23rd)

The New Moon in Cancer on Friday brings a relaunch for your name, face, reputation or even your shape. It depends on your priorities, but the potential is vast. If you left your image goals to the side, you can now pick up where you left off. Just be aware that one situation will be re-routed in mid July; read fine print.

LEO (July 24th to August 23rd)

You are at the end of an unusual cycle when you gained so much from being hidden far below the surface, for whatever reason. You must still pick up some of the solutions and opportunities, though, and when your ruler the Sun joins the Moon on Friday a green light appears. An amber light in mid July won’t deter you.

VIRGO (August 24th to September 23rd)

As you now know, the trick to everything is to join forces with the right group of people, at the right time, in the right place. You are more than ready for the next step near Friday’s New Moon, which is an excellent time to think about people power, genuine friendship and strength in numbers – and make a very big wish.

LIBRA (September 24th to October 23rd)

You’re ready to climb to the next rung of your personal mountain and then hit your version of Everest. New vistas open up for you as the week ends, no matter if you work, study or volunteer. There will be an odd replay of the situation in two weeks, when life is put on rewind or delayed, but apart from that, go for it.

SCORPIO (October 24th to November 22nd)

The birth of something new is always welcome, no matter if it connects you to another region or country, or leads you in the direction of your greatest intellectual or spiritual challenges. Maybe you just want to write your life story. Everything is possible, but read the fine print as mid-July brings a second take.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23rd to December 21st)

Read the paperwork carefully and allow for a change or delay with your financial, property, business or charity pursuits. No matter how odd the middle of July might be, you are still on track to save or make money, or cash in kind. What happens on this New Moon (look up and you will see it) rewards your soul too.

CAPRICORN (December 22nd to January 20th)

The new direction you were always meant to have with your former, current or potential partner falls into place near Friday and a dazzling moment of clarity on the weekend helps you make a lasting decision. This applies to enemies, rivals or opponents too. You can see the potential and you know what to do and why.

AQUARIUS (January 21st to February 19th)

The more you put into preparation over the last 12 months with your daily workload, the more intriguing the next four weeks will be, starting with this decisive New Moon on Friday. This is not just about serving others, it is also about serving yourself – mind, body and spirit. You will be given a green light.

PISCES (February 20th to March 20th)

This may be a relaunch, or just a sparkling new beginning, but when it comes to Gen Y, X or Z you may be wondering how far you can take your new opportunity or solution. What appears near Friday is not the full story; that will be complete by mid-July. You are quite right to be hopeful, though, and to keep climbing.