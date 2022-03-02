Weekly horoscope: 26th May - 1st June

ARIES (March 21st to April 21st)

With Aesculapius and Hygeia in your zone of media, publishing and the internet it is time to bring a situation back from the brink, but also to protect your words, computer, phone or voice for the future. A lot will happen very quickly if you are prepared to do some fast talking and a brilliant new chapter is close midweek.

TAURUS (April 22nd to May 21st)

Taurus people are well-known for their ability to crunch the numbers, add up the prices and count the true cost of their decisions. This has seldom been as important as it is now. What you calculate near the New Moon on Wednesday will influence you in 2015 and 2016. Insure yourself at every step; be a realist.

GEMINI (May 22nd to June 22nd)

Put yourself first this week. The way you look and appear is crucial to so many other aspects of your life, near the New Moon in Gemini on Wednesday. You can do a great deal in just three days. Ask all the questions that you have been longing to ask and talk as fast as you wish; your profile or packaging is a priority.

CANCER (June 23rd to July 23rd)

You are ruled by the Moon, so when she joins the Sun in the most submerged, hidden and mysterious area of your horoscope, you will be preoccupied with a role behind the scenes where others shine and you hide – or a dark secret you are covering up. The time has come for a new beginning. What does your soul say?

LEO (July 24th to August 23rd)

You will make a new friendship or join a new group this week, or enjoy the incredible feeling of renewal that comes with a fresh start, involving an old friend or a long-time team commitment. Your ruler the Sun joins the Moon in the articulate sign of Gemini. Work out what you want to say, then say it. Loudly.

VIRGO (August 24th to September 23rd)

Your new project, leading role, ambitious plan or job will begin within days of Wednesday’s New Moon in Gemini. This is a crucial time for your C.V. no matter if you are a professional, student or volunteer. Not only can you secure the future against scenarios you would rather avoid, you can also watch a miracle.

LIBRA (September 24th to October 23rd)

You will take a dazzling new direction with your trip, move, book, website or course after Wednesday and just one discussion, letter or e-mail will achieve a great deal. The time has come to accept that a situation you had written off, could easily be resurrected. You can also think long-term, to your advantage.

SCORPIO (October 24th to November 22nd)

Do all you can to secure your financial, property, business or charity future in 2015 and 2016 this week. You are in a rare position to do so, and what you launch or restart now will have long-term implications. Help yourself by anticipating all the likely scenarios and seeking the best professional advice you can find.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23rd to December 21st)

The focus is squarely on your former, current or potential partner. Alternatively, the checklist this week concerns your enemy or opponent. A new beginning is in store. It is an unusual fresh start because it owes so much to who (or what) went before, yet you would be the last person to object to a miraculous turnaround.

CAPRICORN (December 22nd to January 20th)

There is an area of your horoscope which is packed with heavenly bodies this week, and it will not surprise you to hear that the focus is on your daily duties, regular lifestyle, basic health and work ethic. One department of your life affects another, which is why a perfectly timed decision is so important.

AQUARIUS (January 21st to February 19th)

The next generation inherit the legacy of your personality, no matter if you have children or not. This week you will see how this directly affects your heirs and dynasty, on a personal level, or through six degrees of separation. A new chapter is about to be written. Curiously it draws on notes you made a long time ago.

PISCES (February 20th to March 20th)

You will renovate, move, reshuffle the household, make family changes or even adjust your old ideas about your home town, this week. A dazzling new beginning is indicated and what happens near Wednesday will feel like a moment whose time has come. You should never write anything or anybody off, on this cycle.