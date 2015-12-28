Weekly Horoscope: 28th December 2015 - 3rd January 2016

Aries

You appear to be dealing with a long, drawn-out reshuffle in your social life, among your friends, or within your group. The balance of power is shifting and a new arrangement between you is required. Even though it might seem as if discussions, e-mails or news near Saturday 2nd January is the clincher, the story will move backwards and forwards (and even disappear completely) from Tuesday January 5th to Friday January 8th. You won’t really be able to wrap this up in detail until the middle of February, when at last you can move on.

Want to know more about your horoscope for 2016? Download your FREE yearly horoscope guide by Jessica Adams in our shop here

Taurus

Ever since Ceres moved into your sector of career, university life and unpaid work, you have been dealing with questions about who has the upper hand, and when. Now 2016 is here, there must be a new arrangement. There may be job-sharing, departures, promotions, arrivals or just an unspoken change in the balance of power. The only issue is the stop-start nature of the conversation, paper trail or e-mails. You are now on a long and winding road until 13th February when the matter will vanish, only to reappear later. Allow for that.

Want to know more about your horoscope for 2016? Download your FREE yearly horoscope guide by Jessica Adams in our shop here

Gemini

Your ruler Mercury is retrograde now, and you know what that means. Extreme weather, strike action, computer or telephone problems, postal delays or other people’s holidays or sick leave, affect you. This now unfolds in connection with a journey, book, website, teaching commitment, foreign matter or university course. Perhaps there will be crossover between two areas on that list. It may feel as if it’s time to talk and plan, from Saturday 2nd January, but if you can park this until mid-February, so much the better. If not, allow for delays or reversals. This matters more, of course, because of the changes taking place.

Want to know more about your horoscope for 2016? Download your FREE yearly horoscope guide by Jessica Adams in our shop here

Cancer

It’s the Silly Season when the weather can be extremely hot or cold, in both hemispheres, affecting everything from electricity to trains. People take extended holidays, or take sick days. The resignations, retirements, promotions and appointments begin to kick in. So how are you affected? You need to know that the financial, business or property story which begins this weekend, will take a most unusual course. Nothing will be firm or final for some weeks, and you need to make allowances for that. From 13th February, this same person, organisation or item will be back on your agenda, though, and from there - you can finalise.

Want to know more about your horoscope for 2016? Download your FREE yearly horoscope guide by Jessica Adams in our shop here

Leo

Your former, current or potential partner? Your great rival or enemy? Someone is on the other end of the phone - or the internet - in a major way this week. In fact, the conversation or paperwork appears to be crucial to both of you. In the bigger picture, you both need to come to an agreement about how to have the control of power you want, yet in a compromise arrangement. The only issue is the pesky behaviour of Mercury, the planet of communication, as what begins near Saturday 2nd January could vanish from Friday 8th and not be back on your agenda until St. Valentine’s Day. From that point on, though, it’s sorted.

Want to know more about your horoscope for 2016? Download your FREE yearly horoscope guide by Jessica Adams in our shop here

Virgo

The pattern of your working life, university routine or unpaid working day is bound to shift. But when? This will take some time, as although the discussion, news or paperwork looks promising by the end of this week, once you are past the end of next week, the whole matter goes off the agenda. Weirdly, it then pops up again in the middle of February, when you realise that what you thought you knew - you didn’t. If your priority this week is your diet, doctor, drugs, healer, fitness, drink, drugs or surgeon, please remember your ruler Mercury is retrograde so plans may go backwards and forwards for a while.

Want to know more about your horoscope for 2016? Download your FREE yearly horoscope guide by Jessica Adams in our shop here

Libra

There are major questions about who or what is in control, when it comes to your daughter, godchild, niece, son or nephew. The same might be said for a serious lover (the kind who could make you aunt, mother or stepmother one day). If you work or volunteer with much younger people, that could also be your January issue. Time it right and make allowances for the fact that this will be a stop-start discussion, which goes straight off the radar on Friday 8th January and does not return until the middle of February. A classic example might be issues with your child’s school curriculum, or holiday arrangements.

Want to know more about your horoscope for 2016? Download your FREE yearly horoscope guide by Jessica Adams in our shop here

Scorpio

I’m hoping you read the story I wrote on my website some weeks ago about Mercury Retrograde, so you were aware that your house, home town, apartment, household or family plan may go backwards and forwards now (and postponed the big move or auction). Even if you missed it, now is the time to be sharply aware that the discussion, paperwork, news or e-mail that kick-starts things near 2nd January will not take you anywhere sensible for some time. In fact, you’re going to hit a delay, change or reversal (according to all the laws of astrology) and it won’t be until mid-February that you can start again. Work around that. Read the fine print with builders, letting agencies and your mum!

Want to know more about your horoscope for 2016? Download your FREE yearly horoscope guide by Jessica Adams in our shop here

Sagittarius

I made a recorded prediction about the greater risk of extreme weather, strike action, product recall, airline and airport issues and computer virus risks some time ago, because I particularly wanted all you Sagittarians to be aware. You have this Mercury Retrograde cycle affecting your telephone, computer, internet connection, mail, train, car, bike and bus. Under normal circumstances this would be the time to sort things out, and wrap them up. After all, in the bigger picture of the worldwide web, multimedia, publishing or communication, there are massive changes to integrate. This is not a normal time, though, so please allow for one situation to either get stuck, substantially alter or even vanish.

Want to know more about your horoscope for 2016? Download your FREE yearly horoscope guide by Jessica Adams in our shop here

Capricorn

It’s been evident for some time, that you have to figure out who controls what (or when) with your money. This also applies to your business, house, possessions or apartment. You will be relieved when your new world has been put together, at last, and you can get on with your life. The only issue is timing, though, as what appears to be the first step is actually a backward step, near 2nd January. The story will be rewritten as late as February 13th, 14th as you are about to hit a waiting game, reversal or series of question marks. Make allowances for that.

Want to know more about your horoscope for 2016? Download your FREE yearly horoscope guide by Jessica Adams in our shop here

Aquarius

Matters of role, title, name, personal appearance, branding or reputation are hovering. Mercury is moving into Aquarius, your own sign. The larger issue, of course, is the amount of control you have over the way you appear, and the way you are seen. Normally you might hope that January would sort things out once and for all, but Mercury is behaving oddly, only spending January 2nd-8th in your sign, then vanishing. He pops up again on February 13th, behaving like some kind of weird quantum particle. You may want to park your Me Agenda for a while. The universe certainly will. If this is about new business cards or weight loss plans (both likely at this time of year) read the very fine print.

Want to know more about your horoscope for 2016? Download your FREE yearly horoscope guide by Jessica Adams in our shop here

Pisces

Pisces, the focus this week is on the secrets you cover up from people - even your best friend. Alternatively, it is about the role you play behind the scenes, with no credit nor recognition. If this was any other Mercury cycle, you would roll up your sleeves and get on with it. Instead, Mercury is retrograde, which means the usual decision-making process has to be delayed. If you have any choice in the matter, you may want to just park it in the second half of February. If not, at least make allowances for the fact that what you assume is a forward story is not. It’s actually a story that runs backwards, vanishes, then reappears! Allow for it.

Want to know more about your horoscope for 2016? Download your FREE yearly horoscope guide by Jessica Adams in our shop here