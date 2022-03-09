Weekly Horoscope: 2nd November - 8th November

ARIES

Unlearning old coping tactics from 2013 and 2014 will help you relax about the money, business, house, possessions, charity or apartment. You were put through so many hoops of fire in the last 2-3 years that you may have armed yourself with all kinds of defence mechanisms or strategies, just to get through. These are no longer necessary. You will see why as November continues and some more appropriate approaches present themselves. You were marooned with people, organisations or situations which were ridiculously stuck, slow or obstructive. Those days are gone and it's time to move on.

TAURUS

The strong focus on your former, current or potential partner throughout November is down to the Sun in your opposite sign of Scorpio, which rules your opposite number. Sometimes it can also single out your opponent or opposition for special attention. This is a period of welcome clarity after a very long time – over two years – when you simply had to put your head down, and get on with it. It may take a little while to adjust to the new atmosphere with this man (or woman) and understand how much lighter and easier life will be, in future. You two are also operating at normal speed, at last. So off you go.

GEMINI

It is quite understandable that you have been on auto-pilot with your working life or your body, over the last two years or so. You had one really big problem in that time, which affected everything, and then just for fun – a couple more smaller issues to deal with. This has made you anticipate almost everything, and relax about nothing, yet this week is different. It marks the turning point for you, and if you can accept that 2013 and 2014 really are ancient history, you should be able to see what is now required. On a work or study level in particular, this is a whole new chapter. With a storybook quality.

CANCER

You are ruled by the Moon, as I am sure you know, so the lunar cycle has far more impact on you than the other eleven signs of the zodiac. We are now in a key part of that cycle, when you are in a position to relax and unwind about the most personal issues. Just being a parent, godparent, aunt, grandparent or uncle has been a serious stretch since 2013. Looking after the needs or interests of children or young adults has also challenged so many people born under your sign. Then there are issues like fertility, unwanted pregnancy, stepchildren and so on. Exhale and reach out to a different future.

LEO

You are now free to develop an entirely different relationship with the family, your household, your home town, your nation – or see your house, apartment and any other property in a new light. This has been a long time coming and you have paid your dues. Saturn's relentless cycle since the very end of 2012 has deprived you of your castle, moat, drawbridge and land – symbolically speaking. It has deprived you of your dynasty and clan – again, on a symbolic level. All you were given in return was hard work and one challenge after another, yet this week will reveal what a very bright future is in store.

VIRGO

It takes a while after Saturn changes signs, to really unwind and accept that not everything about the internet will be a battle or waiting game. This also applies to the media, publishing, languages, public speaking, film and fundamental questions about the computer and telephone. This week presents you with a shiny new set of training wheels as you begin a very different journey. The path you were on in 2013 and 2014 in particular was so hard, you assumed the brace position for much of it. That is no longer required. In fact, what you start now could pay off brilliantly in 2017 and 2018.

LIBRA

We should all stand up and applaud the Sun and Moon in Scorpio this month, because a dazzling moment of clarity about your financial future is here. Keeping an open mind is a very good idea, because you have been forced to think so small, so often, since late 2012 or early 2013. Now you must embrace what comes and ask as many questions as you can. The money, house, charity, business, precious possessions or apartment requires mental stocktaking but also a heart-to-heart with yourself. Having merely coped or managed, you must now reach out for a completely different future. And abundance.

SCORPIO

The shape you're in, to quote Jo Jo Zep and the Falcons, is very different to the shape you were in throughout 2013 and 2014. Try to see through the mirror or the lens of the internet to access what is actually there. Remembering that hologram of who you were, in terms of your reputation, name, personal appearance or social media aura – is useful. It shows you just how altered your world has become, since Saturn departed Scorpio and you began finding your feet in a universe where your name or face mean something utterly different to people. Ditch some baggage about yourself from the last two years.

SAGITTARIUS

I have heard some astrologers comment that Saturn's transit through the solar Twelfth House of your horoscope, is the hardest of all. Why? Because the setbacks, slowdowns and stuck situations which characterise it, cannot be shared. There is nobody to confide in, and even a Catholic church with its confessional might never have seemed private enough. If you are not one of those Sagittarians who has been covering up, you may have been forced into the background in a situation where you were virtually invisible. Again, this has been very hard to take – yet this week will convince you, finally, to move on.

CAPRICORN

At some point, the simple business of friendship, socialising, group allegiance, networking and cohesive tribal thinking became very hard indeed. I suspect that the awful situation you were put in during 2013 or 2014 forced your hand, and decisions were made. Your life has changed dramatically as a result but it is also time for you to see that you have gained – oddly enough. You have now ended up in quite a different place, but there are new prospects you must entertain. Why? Because they are waiting for you, and the faster you open up to the idea that you can dance with life, the better.

AQUARIUS

The interminable transit of Saturn through Scorpio, in challenging patterns to your natal Sun in Aquarius, has left you a little scarred and yet also determined to go forward. Your career, your life at university or your unpaid work now seems like a colouring-in book waiting to be filled in, rather than something that was always black, white or dull grey. Most of all, you may not be fully aware of how much other people have moved on, and how far general trends in your field or profession have progressed. Rather than assume that the same problem is waiting for you, be open to anything. And expect better.

PISCES

It is still taking a little time to find your feet and adjust to the idea that life could be very much easier, so allow for that. Don't spend too long caught between the old and the new, though, as you should be travelling, studying, publishing, teaching, writing or engaging with the world as it is – not as you fear it will always be. Your solar chart clearly shows that things beyond your control tied your hands in 2013 and 2014 in particular. Now, there is progress. This week will show you just how much progress, and it may be a surprise. Get on board with the new ball game and play it to win – and enjoy.