Weekly Horoscope: 30th June - 6th July

ARIES (March 21st to April 21st)

This is the silly season in astrology and you will see the results everywhere as the cancellations, strikes, delays, computer issues or other patches of chaos hit the world in a domino effect stretching all the way to Britain. In your own life, be aware that the project or idea which relies on your way with words is not in the bag. This is going to take a lot more adjustment before the end of July.

TAURUS (April 22nd to May 21st)

Your money, house, business, apartment, charity or possessions are at the heart of a rather complicated situation where nothing is straightforward. As long as you have been flexible enough to allow for adjustments, additions or even deletions you will be fine. You read your horoscope regularly of course so you have known about the issues since April and been well prepared.

GEMINI (May 22nd to June 22nd)

Your ruler Mercury is retrograde and this has a lingering impact on your name, brand, profile, personal appearance and all ‘me’ related issues. What has been under discussion for a few weeks is by no means the final version, no matter if this is going to end up on the internet, or just on paper. Please allow for a state of flux all the way to the middle of July and factor that into your plans.

CANCER (June 23rd to July 23rd)

What you have been covering up for so long without telling anybody else is now a work in progress, not a finished plan, so treat it accordingly. You will go backwards and forwards with this confidential or deeply hidden matter until the middle of July. In other cases you have been operating behind the scenes while others gain attention or credit. This too is a work in progress so be extremely flexible.

LEO (July 24th to August 23rd)

Treat what is happening with your group or team projects as a first draft. This is going to change shape more than once by July 15th and you will spend less time going over old ground if you remember the Mercury Retrograde rule and allow time and space for changes or even a u-turn. This will all work so much better in a fortnight or so. Treat it as clay for the potter’s wheel.

VIRGO (August 24th to September 23rd)

Your ruler Mercury is retrograde or appearing to move backwards from our view here on earth. This phenomenon occurs in your zone of success, career, academic achievement and non-profit work. Please read the fine print on the paperwork very carefully to see what would happen if a change, delay or reversal affected the process. If there is no fine print at least read people’s intentions.

LIBRA (September 24th to October 23rd)

Your foreign, travel, academic, educational, publishing or religious agenda is most affected by the current chaotic cycle which extends from June into the first fortnight of July. You can muddle through if you like but it would be better t o avoid adding too much to a situation which is already rather complicated. From July 15th at last you can gather together the threads and weave them.

SCORPIO (October 24th to November 22nd)

Mercury retrograde in Gemini has not been anybody’s friend and you have mostly been affected through finance, business, property, precious possessions or charity interests. The situation will continue to send you in all directions, on top of the cancellations, u-turns or potential road blocks you have already experienced and you need to be extremely flexible for another fortnight.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23rd to December 21st)

Your former, current or potential partner is at the heart of a distinctly unreliable situation as you are unable to invest too much time and energy in arrangements which change or words which may not have been worth the e-mail or the text message. This will ultimately make so much more sense to you in the second half of July. This also applies strongly to any enemies, opponents or rivals.

CAPRICORN (December 22nd to January 20th)

With Mercury still making peculiar tracks through the area of your horoscope ruling your daily workload, normal routine and your body, you can be forgiven for rolling your eyes at the events of the last week or two. This is by no means over. Instead it is best treated as a continuing story with plenty of rewrites and maybe a trash can moment. Remain flexible until at least mid July.

AQUARIUS (January 21st to February 19th)

Your son, daughter, godchild or young relative may be at the heart of the most unreliable episode, with changes already in the mix, and further reversals, delays or edits in the story to come. This also applies to any relationship where pregnancy or adoption is the focus, and particularly to work or non-profit projects involving much younger people. Until mid July be prepared for Plan B or C.

PISCES (February 20th to March 20th)

Hopefully you have been reading your Get The Gloss horoscope since early May so you knew that June and July were not the times to roll out major plans involving your house, apartment, family, household, home town or homeland. Now you are slowly moving through this complex cycle you must still try to read the fine print, allow for further alterations, and perhaps think of late July as the real beginning.