Weekly Horoscope: 7th - 13th July

ARIES (March 21st to April 21st)

Expect a replay of computer, transport or communication issues dating from the last week of May and last seven days. After this final chaos you can sign off from it all. Near Saturday you must address power issues in your career or other chosen field. Someone, or something, has taken over for far too long it seems.

TAURUS (April 22nd to May 21st)

As the week ends your travel, foreign, internet, education or publishing agenda moves to the top of your list as a new order must fall into place in July; the situation has been unbalanced for too long. You will finally find out where you stand with your money, house, business, apartment or possessions this week.

GEMINI (May 22nd to June 22nd)

Image, profile or personal appearance issues have kept you in a holding pattern or forced changes since May, yet you can now draw a line under the whole episode following one more adjustment. Be a realist about what is required with others, when it comes to everything you own, earn or owe. What is practical?

CANCER (June 23rd to July 23rd)

Your dark secret or invisible role has sent you backwards and forwards for weeks, and there is one more loop to complete before you can put issues dating from May and June behind you. By Sunday your former, current or potential partner is at the heart of decisions – or an enemy. Time to redraw the rules.

LEO (July 24th to August 23rd)

Your group project, team involvement or old friendship has complicated your life since May, as plans have unravelled or technology has failed you. After Friday you can put one situation behind you. Look at people politics in your working life near Friday when a Full Buck Moon is overhead and realities become clear.

VIRGO (August 24th to September 23rd)

An ongoing saga affecting your career or other role, draws to a close this week, but not before you realise how incomplete the jigsaw puzzle was over the last two months. It is also time to look at the next generation again, and the relationships which bring it closer. Who or what is in control and why?

LIBRA (September 24th to October 23rd)

Your foreign, travel, internet, publishing or education agenda has been seriously affected by Mercury Retrograde but after a final replay or rethink, you can farewell this chapter at the weekend. Look more closely at the psychology of a family or household situation. The same applies to your property or home town.

SCORPIO (October 24th to November 22nd)

Luckily you read your horoscope regularly so you have known, since April, that your money, house, business, flat, charity or possessions would be affected by the most complicated cycle in years. After one more change it ends this weekend. Your next move? An examination of the internet and how it affects you.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23rd to December 21st)

What you assumed was final with your former, current or potential partner was really a work in progress and you will need to reshape the situation one final time this week. This applies to enemies too; rewind and rethink the situation. The weekend brings a chance to analyse the power balance affecting your finances.

CAPRICORN (December 22nd to January 20th)

Your working life, or your body, has been a priority for weeks, yet nothing has been fixed, final or firm. After one more change this week you will at last know where you stand. Do return to the issue of your image, profile or appearance once the Full Moon has taken hold near Saturday. How can you make a change?

AQUARIUS (January 21st to February 19th)

The next generation, or the relationships which bring it closer, suggests one final change. Those 20 years or more your junior have been at the heart of a muddled situation for too long, so put this behind you. By the weekend, your priority will be the dark secret you cover up, or the uncredited and unseen role you play.

PISCES (February 20th to March 20th)

You are discovering how power really works, thanks to the potent impact of an old friendship or a crucial group in your life. There are more lessons after Friday. You will be pleased to hear that after one more change, you can at last put an unreliable situation involving your house, flat, family or household behind you.