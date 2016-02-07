Weekly Horoscope: 8th - 14th February

Aries

This Valentine’s Day there is an answer waiting with your former, current or potential partner - if you have a question about the money, house, possessions or apartment, anyway! The answer involves you deciding what is right or wrong, but only you can make that choice. After Sunday, at last you can move forward with your group, team, club, society or other network of people. You have been going backwards and forwards for weeks, but at last you can make a fresh start.

Want to know more about your horoscope for 2016? Download your FREE yearly horoscope guide by Jessica Adams in our shop here

Taurus

Your former, current or potential partner is your priority near Monday and Wednesday. There is a remedy, cure or solution available, but you must make a moral or ethical judgement call. Try to slow things down and leave plenty of time and space as the fiery planet Mars is at large and this is no time to rush things, especially if you, he or she is feeling the heat. Your career, university life or unpaid work offers a proper new beginning (at last) after Sunday. You’ve waited for this.

Gemini

Right, wrong, ethical, unethical, black, white or grey area? In a giddy week for your money, business interests, house, apartment, charity or possessions - you must decide. From this weekend you can also address your foreign, regional, internet, educational or publishing agenda. Your ruling planet Mercury finally moves forward in a purposeful way, so matters which were unresolved in December or January can now be put on the right track. It is also St. Valentine’s Day. With Saturn in your house of former, current and potential partners - take your time.

Cancer

It’s so typical of St. Valentine’s Day, with all its emphasis on your former, current or potential partner - that you should be staring down the most intense cycle in 12 months. What develops near the Pluto-Fortuna conjunction in your opposite sign of Capricorn, concerns your opposite number (or if all is fair in love or war) your opposition. Questions about who or what is in control, continue. If pregnancy, babies, children or young adults are the issue, give as much time and space as you can. And request it for yourself - don’t be pressured or rushed now.

Leo

You won’t have a firm, final and fixed outcome with St. Valentine’s Day until Sunday, or even next Monday. You had to retrace your steps with one particular man (or woman) from December or January. After that you will welcome a much faster pace and the chance to address some serious issues - especially if children are involved. Your family, household, apartment, house, home town or homeland is also showing up in your chart. No matter how quickly things are moving, you must still make time and space for a purely ethical question.

Virgo

On St. Valentine’s Day you have Pluto conjunct Fortuna in your house of nieces, godchildren, nephews, sons, daughters, step-children, fertility, contraception and adoption. This is not just about February 2016. It goes way back to life after 2008 when Pluto entered Capricorn (that’s an eight year history) or even further back, to the Eighties (depending on your age). Life may feel so random now. It may feel as if there is no rhyme or reason to it. This makes a philosopher of you, though, and you need to be extremely philosophical about one question which is basically about your own power or control. The answer is (of course) sharing it, dividing it or finding other ways to allocate it.

Libra

Do yourself a favour and wait until this Sunday, or next Monday, to pass final judgement on unanswered questions about your children. This also applies to lovers who could make you an Aunt or Uncle by marriage, one day. It certainly covers godchildren, stepchildren, fertility, contraception, adoption, IVF and the rest. You can’t really look at questions surrounding your former, current or potential partners now until you address the question of the legacy you leave to the next generation, no matter if you have children or not - or want them or not.

Scorpio

With Chiron conjunct Bacchus in Pisces, ahead of St. Valentine’s Day, it’s time to look at reality, versus unreality. Boundaries, versus lack of boundaries. The known world, versus the (very) unknown world. This applies to lovers who could make you an Aunt or Uncle by marriage one day, or even a parent or step-parent. It also applies to husbands, wives, girlfriend and boyfriends - if you are already parents. Surfing a wave on a Disneyland beach is a good symbol for the week ahead. And it’s fine, but you have to know when it’s home time.

Sagittarius

In a week when it’s all white teddy bears and red roses out there, where are your priorities? Well, when it comes to your past, present or potential partner - and particularly children - you have to say, your priority is avoiding the mainstream. That cuts out a lot of bears and roses. Independence and freedom are far more crucial to you now (as you will see in April). What actually matters a great deal more is communicating your message across your chosen medium. You have been held up for yonks. After Sunday it’s time to talk, film, write, speak, sing.

Capricorn

There seems to be a go-between or piggy-in-the-middle where your heart is concerned. This is about a lover who could make you an Aunt or Uncle by marriage, if things became serious. And also, perhaps, a lover who could make you a parent or a step-parent. This person who is bridging the gap may also play a key role for you as a parent and partner. Or are you dealing with your ex, and the children you had with this person? Despite a tricky moment this week, keep the faith with the person who is managing to keep both you and him/her informed and updated.

Aquarius

Sometimes you get a Valentine’s Day which is all about you, you, you and this is a classic case. At last you can sort out a row of question marks about your name, image, appearance or brand, dating from December or January. What else matters now? With Chiron conjunct Bacchus in Pisces, one would have to say - your money! Or is this about your possessions, house, charity, business, apartment or company? You will need to balance the scales this week, but the odds will always be tilted in your favour - at least until September. Start balancing now.

Pisces

With Jupiter opposite Bacchus in the run-up to St. Valentine’s Day, the question is - how far to take things, how much to nurture what you planted last year - and how big to think! You are protected, supported and helped with your former, current or potential partner until September. If you need to go back and repair a situation, you can. If you need to make a good thing even greater, you can do that too. If you decide you want to turn your back on 2015 and look for a new lover, or a ‘born again’ relationship with your former partner - that’s available to you. Choices, choices, so many choices.

Want to know more about your horoscope for 2016? Download your FREE yearly horoscope guide by Jessica Adams in our shop here