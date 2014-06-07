Weekly horoscope: 9th - 15th June

ARIES (March 21st to April 21st)

You will be given another chance to experiment with what you cover up or do behind the scenes near Friday. This is nobody’s business but yours; alternatively you are happy to bypass any recognition for what you are doing. You will get away with something that should not, or could not, happen – but it certainly will.

TAURUS (April 22nd to May 21st)

Until they stop you, see what is possible with your friend, or the group. You don’t get too many turning points like this in your life, when the impossible becomes possible. You are quite clearly still looking for an alternative to the real world, and why shouldn’t you? The other issue is experimentation for the hell of it.

GEMINI (May 22nd to June 22nd)

You have already made jaws drop three times, with your approach to your chosen field, business or industry. Now there will be another clanging sound as you decide to cross the line again. If this is legal, and it certainly seems to be, there is nothing to stop you from changing your small corner of the world this week.

CANCER (June 23rd to July 23rd)

Your travel, internet, foreign, academic or publishing agenda is intriguing. Perhaps you are drawing strength from that remarkable episode a few months ago, when it was possible to get away with something that still amazes you now. In any case, if there is no magical book of rules to prevent you, why not give this a go?

LEO (July 24th to August 23rd)

In 2013 and the first half of 2014 you have been making up for what happened to you financially, or with your property, a few years ago. Back then your hands were tied and the pressure was heavy. Now, you are in the far more interesting position of being able to experiment with the money, house, business or flat.

VIRGO (August 24th to September 23rd)

As the weekends you are in a rare position to look your former, current or potential partner in the eye and ask yourself how far you can go. This also applies to your enemy, opponent or rival. There has seldom been a better time to be a maverick, if that’s what you want. First, though, weigh up the outcomes.

LIBRA (September 24th to October 23rd)

In the last 18 months you have taken aspects of your lifestyle, daily workload and relationship with your body and shaken them up. Alternatively, others have encouraged you to pull off something audacious and to your immense surprise, it’s been accepted without a murmur. This Friday, the game is on again.

SCORPIO (October 24th to November 22nd)

As the week ends your horoscope focus switches to children, young relatives or godchildren. Relationships that may bring children closer. Projects involving the young. Somewhere on this list you will find the room you need, to stretch out and see what is possible these days. It’s very unlikely to be a repeat of the past.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23rd to December 21st)

Over the last few months, others suggested you do something fairly outrageous in terms of your family, house, home town, apartment, household or homeland. To this day, it seems to have occurred with miraculous speed and ease. Your horoscope now suggests another audacious decision is right at your fingertips.

CAPRICORN (December 22nd to January 20th)

The horoscope zone which rules the internet, media, publishing and other outlets for your voice and words, shows huge potential. The issue is finding out how far you can move the goalposts. Some parameters surely belong to the past, not the future. Assuming that this is legal, who cares if it raises a few eyebrows now?

AQUARIUS (January 21st to February 19th)

If you get away with the decision you are about to make in terms of your money, flat, house, business or possessions, you will send a clear signal to others and may even be imitated. Of course that is not why you are doing this. The bottom line is, you want to escape from the real world. And you might just succeed.

PISCES (February 20th to March 20th)

There is supposed to be a bridge too far, when it comes to matters of image, branding, reputation or your personal appearance. You left the bridge behind last year, though, when you realised exactly what was possible. As the week ends, Chiron in Pisces, your own sign, could tempt you to abandon the map altogether.