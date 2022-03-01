Weekly horoscope: Monday 12th September to Sunday 18th September 2016

ARIES

Some fancy footwork and fine attention to detail is now required with your daily workload. Ask yourself what would happen if things were delayed or changed, as this is very likely if you go ahead with paperwork or agreements near Monday 12th, with the issue not resolved until the first week of October. This applies to your daily routine in general – your lifestyle, housework, university degree or unique day-to-day situation, which may be influenced by your physical condition too. Avoid the eclipse period, Thursday 15th through Saturday 17th September for big judgement calls or action plans as an eclipse always conceals more than it reveals. This area of your life will sort itself out eventually, but avoid complicating the situation. Try to keep it as simple and minimal as you can. Aries, if you are hiding secrets, operating behind the scenes or delving into your own unconscious, keep it real and keep it organised. Salacia changes signs now. Do not end up all at sea.

Click here to find out more about your special Venus Sign horoscope by Jessica and find out why 10th September 2016 is a key date for love and relationships.

TAURUS

You have had a pretty good run with the world of babies, children or younger adults, since August 12th 2015. Now you must live in the real world without the constant solutions or opportunities and it will take time to adjust. This also applies to lovers or partners who open the door to a younger generation. Mercury is Retrograde so assume nothing, as it is very likely that plans will change or be delayed, or agreements may shift. Your daughter’s school timetable is one example. Avoid the 15th-17th for big decisions about those born 20+ years after you, or the lovers who could bring them closer, as you are not being shown the full picture then. Taurus, be savvy about your groups and friends too. Make sure that line in the sand is good and clear, and better still, build a sea wall.

GEMINI

Your house, family, household, home town, apartment or homeland is still the priority but different tactics are required. Your ruler Mercury is well and truly retrograde and you need to bear in mind the usual chapter rewrites or freeze-frames in the story, now through October. Make your life simple by reading the fine print on potential delays, reversals or changes near Monday 12th September or treating a discussion as a moveable feast. Skip the eclipse period altogether, 15th through 17th. Depending on how much you were able to secure before 10th August, you will now see the way things are destined to settle, long-term. If a career decision looms near the weekend, there is one word that will save you a great deal of time and trouble – Boundaries with a gold capital B.

CANCER

Matters of information, communication, publishing, multimedia, internet, computers and perhaps commuting/travel now hit the Mercury and eclipse zone. Allow for the usual stop-start progress and the chance of a completely different story, by October. Tradition states it’s unwise to sign up to a new ISP, buy a phone or computer, or fax machine on this cycle. You are ruled by the Moon so the matter is complicated by the penumbral lunar eclipse on Friday 16th September (allow a day either side for the world to catch up with itself). Just like a real eclipse, part of the picture will be obscured from view and as this does concern your big project, idea, plan or technology, be sharply aware of that.

LEO

New rules are required if you are to manage the holiday from reality that your finances now presents. For a start, you can either avoid financial, business or property paperwork and negotiations – or at least allow for the fact that it will not be until October that you can dot the Is and cross the ts. We are now well and truly in Mercury Retrograde, Leo, and as your ruler the Sun is involved in an eclipse on Friday 16th (allow a day either side) you are not being shown what you need to see. Salacia also moves signs on Saturday, suggesting that from this point forward, your money, house, apartment, company or business interests require anchors, light houses, maps, flags and feet on the sand.

VIRGO

Hopefully you secured most of your plans involving your title, photograph, film clip, image, profile or reputation before August 10th, but if it was impossible to tidy things away, at least know that you should treat this week cautiously, because the chance of delays or changes to your Me Agenda is extremely high. There is also a blind spot about yourself, or your portrayal online or in the real world, at the eclipse, on 16th September (allow a day either side). Be smart and use your astrological timing. If you are going to print business cards or pay for new photographs, read the terms and conditions. This eclipse is also very much about your former, current or potential partner. Enemies, opponents and rivals are ruled by this eclipse too. See what goes down with or for this person near the 16th and wait and see. After this weekend you will need bigger boundaries.

LIBRA

On 9th September the astrological weather changed, where your secret life or hidden role was concerned. It certainly changed, regarding any part you were playing behind the scenes. Now, you must be more vigilant and assume nothing. Skip the eclipse period from 15th-17th September for choices about this invisible side of yourself or your world. Why? Eclipses conceal, they never reveal. You may also want to note Mercury is well and truly Retrograde so this is time for rehearsal, not final results. One example of this would be a Libran working for a leaky, secret organisation who wakes up to realise her data has been hacked. Just be aware.

SCORPIO

You have had a dream run with particular friends, groups and even social media for 13 months with safety nets and good outcomes all over the place. Now, you have to live in the real world where these people are concerned, and you should certainly start this week, with likely delays and changes ahead, and the chance of an incomplete picture, missing information or even a cover-up. This strongly applies to Monday, Tuesday and again Thursday, Friday Saturday as not only Mercury Retrograde but an eclipse complicates the picture, where teams, clubs, associations, societies and other tribes are concerned. If babies, children or young adults are an issue this week (as they may be, near the eclipse) allow for blind spots.

SAGITTARIUS

Take your time with the house, apartment, family, household, home town or homeland question as you won’t be shown the full story Thursday-Saturday and from that point, the boundaries which keep everything and everybody in place, disappear altogether. Just as important is your career, unpaid work or university degree which requires a new, realistic attitude about what might change or be delayed by October (read the fine print) and also what might be covered up or blotted out from view. Your ruler Jupiter looked after you very nicely in recent months but now you have to deal with what you are left with. The more you were able to do for yourself, your ambitions and your position before August 10th the better. What remains may not be fully known in final fine detail until October 7th depending on when you began it.

CAPRICORN

Allow for delays, changes and blind spots with your travel, education, transportation, internet or publishing agenda. Mercury is Retrograde and we have an eclipse on Friday. Some standard examples of this cycle include language barriers with foreign people and places leading to complications; cancelled or rescheduled journeys; timetable or lecturer changes at university or website server issues. What does this muddled time achieve for you? It lets you review the last 13 months to see just how lucky you were with particular people, plans and places, and why a bit of cautious handling, now through October 7th, could at least leave the great things in place without scuppering your plans. The trick, as always, is to know that you will not be shown the full story over the eclipse period Thursday-Saturday and to make allowances for stop-start progress, in general.

AQUARIUS

Careful handling of the financial, property, charity, business or collector’s questions now, will save you a lot of time later. The potential for muddle is vast, especially from Saturday, when Salacia changes signs. We also have Mercury Retrograde in full flight, so the discussion or paper trail may not be fully complete until October 7th and the usual delays, rescheduling, reversals or similar, are set to unfold. The eclipse, most potent Thursday-Saturday, as the world catches up with itself, is also unlikely to show you the full picture of what you need to see about the money, house, company, possessions, apartment and so on. A ‘wait and see’ policy could be useful along with a canny reading of the fine print, Aquarius

PISCES

Take your time with questions involving your former, current or potential partner. This applies to enemies and rivals too. The natural protection of Jupiter in your opposite sign of Virgo has gone, to be replaced by temporary delays and changes, as the talking points shift, or the paper trail goes back and forth. This holds until the end of Mercury Retrograde Shadow on 7th October. Hopefully, you did all you could to sign, seal and have the agreement or new arrangement delivered. If not, allow for the usual waiting games, reversals or stop-start progress while Mercury retraces his steps. From Saturday, Salacia moves into Pisces, your own sign. She is your astrological ‘mother’ as much as Neptune is your astrological ‘father’ because both were Queen and King of the ocean in mythology. To avoid feeling all at sea about your brand, name, image, photograph, profile or film clip, put in new rules from this weekend!

