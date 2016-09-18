Weekly horoscope: Monday 19th September to Sunday 25th September 2016

ARIES

Suddenly, Aries, it is all systems go, for two areas of your life. The first is about your money, business interests, house, apartment or possessions. A champagne moment is coming and the focus is squarely on the hearts and souls, as much as the bank, the precious items or the valuable home. It doesn’t take an astrological genius to figure out that with glittering stelliums in Libra and Scorpio, the two signs which rule partnership and sexual intimacy, you are about to meet some wonderful opportunities and answers. Your former, current or potential partner is at the core of this. You could soak pleasure up, for the sake of pleasure, Aries – yet your week has long-term implications for the future of the chemistry you share with this man (or woman). This is not just about September it is about 2017 and the potential is vast, as you’re about to see.

Click here to find out more about your special Venus Sign horoscope by Jessica and find out why September 2016 is a key month for love and relationships.

TAURUS

Bacchus, Cupido, Diana and Venus are all moving through your opposite sign of Scorpio this week, which rules your opposite number in life, and any opposition. We associate your former, current or potential partner with this cycle, and any great rival in the picture. How much are you going to enjoy this week? Put it this way. Your life will resemble a poem or a painting, with all the rich colour and texture you desire. This week also augurs well for the future of your lifestyle. Your paid or unpaid work is part of this, and the relationship you have with your food, doctor, drugs, healer, fitness, drink, surgeon and so on. Once the mighty Sun changes signs, a great deal will become clear and by October you will have a brand new existence.

GEMINI

It has been a very long time since you have been able to approach your lifestyle, your body and your daily routine without any baggage or obstacles. You deserve a medal for getting through 2013 and 2014 and even putting up with a situation which should have ended long before, earlier this year. Now you are on your way, and you can write a new story about your paid work, unpaid work and your wellbeing. The right people or organisation is parked in front of you, Gemini. What else matters now? Well, if you play your cards right, it is likely to change your life. By this time next year you could be overjoyed with the impact a baby, child or younger adult (20+ years your junior) has on your world. This may even be about younger faces as a whole – so a class of teenagers, or the junior demographic for a new product. Improvements, upgrades, solutions, new beginnings, big answers and potential happy endings are here. In some cases, Gemini, the new narrative will concern a lover who could bring this younger generation into your life. Gemini, if a bad marriage has haunted you for months, this may be release you and the children need, in place by 2017. This depends on your personal birth chart, of course.

CANCER

You could write a book about babies, children or young adults (20+ years your junior) and the way particular life decisions about parenthood, family, godchildren, pregnancy or sex has sent you on a very particular, fated pathway! This has been the case ever since Saturn changed signs in October 2012. You are now virtually four years on, yet it is only very recently that the last dregs of one situation have been cleared away. Now, the future looks bright. In fact, this week brings pure pleasure, deep feeling and exhilarating questions about how to commit to freedom, or allow others to pledge themselves to independence. The seeds you sow now, in the smallest way, will blossom into wonderful things from October 2017 – and thus a five-year cycle of karma will ultimately repay you. What else matters now? Clearly, the house, apartment, home town, homeland, family or household question. You have everything to gain. There will be a fresh start near October 1st.

LEO

There is no place like home, be it your house, apartment, home town or homeland. Blood is thicker than water, no matter if this is your family tree or your fellow locals, countrymen or countrywomen. Leo, you have been on the mother of all journeys with this crucial area of your life since October 6th 2012 and now, at last you are free to see a very different future for yourself, without obstacles, burdens, or the unresolved issues of 2016. This week should give you plenty of reasons to clap your hands. Looking further ahead, the home life you want, need and deserve will be yours from October 2017, partly as a result of the acorns you plant now. Remember, from little acorns, big oak trees grow, Leo. You also have stunning plans, websites, books, projects, proposals, courses and concepts just waiting to happen. When your ruler the Sun changes signs, you will see why.

VIRGO

Jupiter is the problem-solver of astrology who can dismiss justified fears (even justified fears) with one brilliant, dazzling, win-win-win solution. He is now here to transform your finances, property situation, lifestyle, security, business interests or charity. The atmosphere has been distinctly upbeat since September 10th and now the Sun’s change of sign guarantees new insights and wake-up calls about what is possible. The discussion or paperwork next month will help you save or make money, or cash in kind. The other growth area for you involves the world of books, education, the internet, public speaking, and computers. It begins in the most stunning way from October 2017 yet the utterly delightful developments this week will help you sow some good seeds for a big future.

LIBRA

Your ruling planet Venus moves into your finance, business, property, shopping, retail and charity zone this week, accompanied by her son Cupido and the powerful little asteroids Diana and Bacchus. It all adds up to one thing. A total mood change. You will make or save quite a lot of money (or cash in kind) from October 2017 with stunning results in 2018, partly as a result of the moves you make this week. Try to create something in your life, now, for the future – while it all seems like so much fun. Libra, this is also your cue for a relaunch, rebirth and renaissance. You will be the centre of attention after the Sun moves to Libra this week and you should aim to put your name, photograph, title, profile or film clips first in October, when the most useful discussion in years will unfold.

SCORPIO

You deserve a few medals for dealing with image, appearance, title, reputation and ‘Me’ issues in 2013, 2014 and now come the rewards. This week is fun. Pure, unadulterated fun. You will want to keep the photographs or internet mentions that come out of the next seven days, with Bacchus, Cupido, Venus and Diana all in Scorpio, your own sign. This is an odd time of year for you, because although you have so much to gain from being upfront and out there – the best is actually below the surface. In other words, your greatest good fortune, now through 2017, comes from operating behind the scenes and being invisible while others are the name or face. Alternatively, it comes from submerging yourself in the most private, classified, secret and confidential matters, known only to you.

SAGITTARIUS

You will enjoy the hidden side of yourself or your world this week, as the most colourful, pleasurable and intriguing developments will happen out of sight, far below the surface. This is also an important week for friendship and for people power. Group psychology (the hive mind, perhaps?) works in your favour and old friends can be just as rewarding as new chums. This is just the beginning. You will not see the first chapter until 1st October and it will not be written in detail until October 24th, but by then you will be on your way. By October 2017, you will have very good reason to bless particular people or teams, clubs, societies, ensemble casts, bands, political parties, charities (or similar). Together you will achieve more than you ever could alone, so use all your famous diplomacy, tact and sensitivity to create successful friendships and real communities.

CAPRICORN

Any friendships or groups in your life which survived 2013-2014 can survive anything and it is time to enjoy those people or communities. Alternatively, perhaps you have found other faces for your social media, social life or people power groups since then. This week you can have a wonderful time with those who stayed on, as well as those who are relatively new on the scene. Don’t just enjoy these champagne moments, though – the whole point of this week is to help you peer into the future, 12 months from now, to see how a group of people can join together with you to make wonderful things possible. Capricorn, you are famously ambitious, and this week should gladden your heart. A prestigious role, project, plan, title or position could easily be signed from the second week of October. You will begin to see what is possible once the Sun changes signs this week. Climb Every Mountain and walk like Julie Andrews.

AQUARIUS

The spotlight will fall on foreign people and places, regional differences, education, academia, publishing, the worldwide web or your beliefs, this week. Sometimes you need the spotlight to show you the main attraction, and as you will be making some milestone agreements or plans in October, now is the time to ask yourself just how big you want your life to become. A great deal is possible in 2017 depending on what you do now. If you can remember back to 2004-2005 in terms of other countries, nationalities, regions, university life, school, books, the internet or your particular belief systems, you are about to see how everything planted then, is ready to grow again now – in a bigger and better way. Aquarius, this week is also notable for the champagne atmosphere surrounding your job, unpaid work or degree. At last it feels like the lights are back on. What you create in your life this week with one eye on your ambition pays off, late 2017.

PISCES

It is not very often that astrologers see Venus joined by Bacchus, Cupido and Diana in Scorpio. This sign rules your travel, publishing, worldwide web, education and publishing agenda. You paid your dues in 2013-2014 the hard way and the great wheel of your horoscope now turns, ushering in new faces, possibilities, places and potential. You will enjoy travelling (or travelling in the mind) this week but the greatest rewards will come in the final quarter of next year, when seeds you plant now, turn into magnificent blooms. What else matters now, Pisces? The microscope which turns on your money, business interests, house, apartment, charity or possessions is dazzling, in terms of how much it shows. Signatures or handshakes roll in October.

