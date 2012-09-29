Welcome to Get the Gloss

Susannah Taylor, Sarah Vine 29 September 2012
Hello, and welcome to Get the Gloss, a brand-new on-line showcase for the best in health and beauty.

Here you can rub virtual shoulders with the likes of legendary session stylist Sam McKnight, celebrity snipper George Northwood, top facialist Sarah Chapman, red carpet make-up queen Kay Montano, skin expert Vicky Dondos as well as countless others, including acupuncturists, nutritionists, fitness trainers, chiropractors and many more.

Each week you’ll be able to chat live, either via text or video link, to a selection of our members. Face falling off? Request a consultation with one of our dermatologists. Can’t do up your jeans? We know a man who will chase you around the park until you can.

We’ve also lined up some of the best health and beauty writers in the business, including bestselling authors Imogen Edwards-Jones and Santa Montefiore, beauty insiders such as Nadine Baggott (Hello!) and Rosie Green (Red magazine), Hannah Betts (The Times, The Daily Telegraph), Ahmed Zambarakji (aka male grooming blogger The Exfoliator) and top health journalist Hilly Janes.

We really hope you enjoy using the site, and please, if you have any thoughts or suggestions, feel free to email. We are susannah.taylor@getthegloss.com  and sarah.vine@getthegloss.com .

Thank you so much for visiting

xxxx


