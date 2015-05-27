What are you worth? A clever new tool tells you what you should be paid

Ever wondered if your employer is paying you enough? Thanks to a new CV scanning app that question can be answered.

Invented by Andrew Hunter and Doug Monro, the founders of UK job search site Adzuna , Value My CV was created by developing a unique algorithm after analysing over 50,000 CVs . Simply upload your current CV and the smart sytem will use text mining technology to extract a wide range of information including your work history, education and skills, and estimate your market value accordingly.

Also providing feedback on where your CV is lacking detail, highlighting your key skills in a handy visual diagram and suggesting other industries you would be suitable for, this is a 360 career checkup at the click of a button.

Whether you’re on the hunt for a new job or eyeing up a promotion this is definitely a tool worth trying.

Try it here.